Missing girl from North Logan found alive in Oregon

NORTH LOGAN — Police said a teen girl who was missing from the Logan area has been found alive in Oregon.

North Park Police Department said detectives were notified that she was found and they were working Wednesday night to reunite her with her family.

“We cannot adequately express our gratitude to the men and women who have tirelessly been working on this case.” NLPD Chief Kent Goodrich said.

The missing girl’s family said through police that they wanted to thank law enforcement for their dedication of time and resources spent finding the girl safe. They also thanked the media and community and said they were extremely thankful for the efforts to find their missing daughter.

“We appreciate the patience of the community and media in understanding this is an ongoing criminal investigation. As such specific details of the case cannot be released,” police said Wednesday.

The teen was last seen on Dec. 11. The FBI joined efforts to locate her.

The girl who was missing is a minor and KSL TV is not using her name now that she has been found.