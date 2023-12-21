BYU Football Hires TJ Woods As Offensive Line Coach

On the Site:
Dec 21, 2023, 10:02 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football officially tabbed Georgia Southern Run Game Coordinator TJ Woods as the next offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

TJ Woods has a history in the state of Utah from his time during two stints under Gary Andersen at Utah State. He also worked with Andersen at Wisconsin and Oregon State.

Woods worked with Kalani Sitake in 2015 on the Oregon State staff when Sitake was the defensive coordinator for Andersen at Oregon State.

“TJ coaches his players the right way with great technique, fundamentals, toughness and has proven it in multiple places,” said Sitake. “He really loves his boys and helps them increase their football IQs while coaching them into consistent NFL Draft picks wherever he has been. I am looking forward to having him and his family with us.”

Since exiting Corvallis in 2017, Woods has had stops at Western Kentucky, USU, UNLV, and Georgia Southern.

During his coaching career, he has had two stints as a Co-Offensive Coordinator. Those were at UNLV in 2022 and Oregon State in 2016.

While with the Rebels in 2022, Woods was part of an offensive staff that led to Aidan Robbins rushing for over 1,000 yards for UNLV.

Woods’ coaching career dates back to 2003, when he started as a graduate assistant at Azusa Pacific.

“TJ came highly recommended by multiple offensive coordinators and head coaches that he has worked for,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “He is a terrific coach that comes here with a reputation as a great technician that has had success running the ball from many different offensive systems. TJ is also a relentless recruiter that has proven he can develop offensive linemen and prepare them for the NFL.”

BYU still has one vacancy remaining on its coaching staff that they need to fill. That is expected to be a tight ends coach position after they let go of Steve Clark.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

