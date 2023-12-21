Heading To Las Vegas Bowl? Here’s The Forecast For The Drive

SALT LAKE CITY – If you are looking to watch Utah Football take on Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, here is what you can expect on the trip.

The drive from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas is about six hours. Depending on when you leave, the trip shouldn’t see any complications.

KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank says that Utah will be greeted by warm and sunny weather in Las Vegas.

The Utes are playing Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday and the weather is looking great. While the stadium is indoors, outside we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

For fans looking to attend the Las Vegas Bowl, Eubank went on to say that the trip to Nevada should be smooth sailing on Thursday and Friday.

However, fans leaving early on Saturday should be ready for some rain and snow.

Travelling to the game is looking good. If you leave on Thursday or Friday, you will see partly cloudy skies and dry roads. If you are trying to get up early Saturday and race to Las Vegas before the game, you will encounter some rain and snow.

Utah Football Gets Warm, Las Vegas Welcome

Utah football made their arrival to Las Vegas on Monday night ahead of their bowl matchup with Northwestern later this week.

The Utes were given a warm welcome right off the plane that continued as they made their way to the team hotel.

Utah and Northwestern are set for a rematch of the 2018 Holiday Bowl on Saturday, December 23 at Allegient Stadium in the 32nd Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff is 5:30 pm MT and can be viewed on ABC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRS Distribution LV Bowl (@lvbowl)

Utah has made the trip to Las Vegas the past two seasons for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, but it has been a while since the Utes played in the LV Bowl. (2015 against BYU.)

“We are looking forward to playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said a few weeks ago when the bowl was announced.” We have a lot of respect for the Big Ten and Northwestern, and we are excited to start preparing for a great atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium.”

