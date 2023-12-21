Pistons Hope To Snap Losing Streak Against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Detroit Pistons will look to snap their 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pistons haven’t won a game since October 28 when they beat the Chicago Bulls in their third contest of the season.

The Jazz meanwhile fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to open a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Pistons

The Jazz will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring rehab), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (foot), and Omer Yurtseven (illness) have all been ruled out against the Pistons

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 12/21): QUESTIONABLE – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (right hamstring strain) OUT – Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) OUT- Talen Horton-Tucker (left foot… — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 21, 2023

The Jazz are just 2-13 on the road this season and have lost three straight away from home.

Only the 1-13 Pistons and the 2-14 Washington Wizards have worse road records than the Jazz this season.

Pistons Look To Snap Historic Losing Streak

With 24 consecutive losses, the Pistons have the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 26 straight during the 2013-14 season.

During the stretch, the Pistons own the second-worst 0ffensive rating in the NBA at 106.8 and the fourth-worst defensive rating at 120.9.

Only two of the Pistons losses have come by fewer than five points, while 12 of the 24 losses have been decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad), while Killian Hayes is listed as questionable due to an illness.

How To Watch Jazz And Pistons

The Jazz will face the Pistons on Thursday at 5 pm MST in Detroit. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



