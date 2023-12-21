On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Arriving police unknowingly directed shooter out of building during frantic search for UNLV gunman

Dec 21, 2023, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

one officer walks, a body camera shows that officer holding a two-handed firearm...

In this image made from body camera footage provided by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, officers run into a building on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in response to reports of a shooting. Police body camera footage from the shooting, which left three people dead and one wounded, was released Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department via AP)

(Las Vegas Metro Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RIO YAMAT AND KEN RITTER ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.

With their weapons drawn, the two Las Vegas police officers climbed stairs to a second-floor walkway overlooking the ground floor of the business school during the Dec. 6 shooting that left three professors dead and one wounded on the 30,000-student campus.

The shooter, later identified as Anthony Polito, appears for only a few moments in more than five hours of footage made public Wednesday, but the video provides the first look at the gunman in the building after opening fire on the top floors of the business school.

Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in UNLV attack in Las Vegas

The video shows him wearing a long black trench coat over a white shirt and moving calmly through the first floor of the business school as officers swarmed the building. One of his hands was visible at his side, and there was no indication he had a gun.

“Get out! Get out!” the officers shouted at Polito while pointing to an exit and continuing along the walkway.

Students and staff had been eating lunch and playing games just outside the business school, which sits across from the university’s student union, when the shooter’s rampage began.

Polito walked out of the building, pulled his weapon and a minute later was killed in a shootout with university police officers, authorities said. No one outside was harmed.

Clark County Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told The Associated Press on Thursday that it is apparent the officers did not know they encountered the gunman inside the building.

“They don’t have a description of the shooter at the time, and they know there are other police resources on the first floor,” he said.
Sheriff Kevin McMahill previously said the university police officers mistook the gunman for a professor.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage did not show the shootout. But a short video that McMahill released earlier this month showed Polito descending a set of stairs outside the business school, his long black coat swaying.

The footage shows that one of the university police officers approached Polito from behind, but when the shooter turned around, weapon in hand, the police officer dove for cover behind a patrol car.

Nervous UNLV students return to campus after fatal shooting

Police have not specified a motive for the shooting but said Polito was in financial trouble and had been turned down for a teaching job at UNLV and other Nevada schools. He left a tenured post in 2017 at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, after teaching business there for more than 15 years.

The three professors killed at UNLV were Naoko Takemaru, 69, an author and associate professor of Japanese studies; Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, an associate professor in the business school’s Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology department; and Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, an accounting professor focusing on research in cybersecurity disclosures and data analytics.

The wounded victim, a 38-year-old visiting professor, has not been identified.

Police said more body camera footage will be released in coming weeks.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Distillery District Winter Village in Toronto will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony on No...

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023

Here are some of the most popular Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.

1 hour ago

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to the pre...

Michael R. Sisak and Larry Neumeister

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in defamation case

Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

3 hours ago

File photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images...

 Taylor Nicioli, CNN

How to see the last meteor shower of the year

The last meteor shower of 2023 is set to send meteors streaking across the sky just in time for the holidays.

5 hours ago

Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility...

Associated Press

Former NBA player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling woman in Las Vegas, court documents show

Court documents show that a former NBA G League player has allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman in Las Vegas.

18 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family greet guests after speaking at an event in Bettendorf, Iow...

Eric Bradner and Kit Maher, CNN

What Trump’s 2024 Republican rivals are saying about the Colorado ruling

Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination largely closed ranks around the former president, adding to the broad GOP criticism of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he cannot appear on the state’s primary ballot next year.

19 hours ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Arriving police unknowingly directed shooter out of building during frantic search for UNLV gunman