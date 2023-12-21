Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had their best week of the season in December.

With a 3-1 record and big wins over the two New York teams, Utah built up some momentum before leaving on a five-game road trip.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

Last week, Utah beat New York, Brooklyn, and Portland despite missing some key rotation pieces.

Starting guards Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson missed the entire week with injuries. John Collins and Lauri Markkanen also missed some time.

Collin Sexton stepped up and averaged 27 points and 4.5 assists during the four-game stretch.

Sexton’s week combined with steady performances from Markkanen and Talen Horton-Tucker gave the Jazz veterans a B+ grade.

With George out, Utah’s grade for the young guys suffered a bit.

Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio didn’t have spectacular weeks. Walker Kessler and Taylor Hendricks had good games that were balanced out by other less impressive games.

Overall, youth development got a B- grade.

For fun factor, it’s pretty simple. Winning games is fun.

Even the loss to Sacramento had upsides. Like Sexton scoring 28 points and Kelly Olynyk dropping 13 dimes.

Watching Keegan Murray nearly break the single-game three-point record was also entertaining.

The Jazz Notes podcast gave Utah an A- for fun factor.

Before returning home on December 30 to host the Miami Heat, the Utah Jazz will play five games away from Delta Center.

The road trip could have big implications on the Jazz season too.

RELATED: Jazz Notes – Upcoming Road Trip Could Make Or Break Season

Utah has a very tough schedule in January so the team needs to pick up wins wherever they can.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

