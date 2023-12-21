Utah Women’s Basketball Finishes Up Non-Conference With A Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a win over the Weber State Wildcats Thursday afternoon.

By halftime Utah had a healthy lead over the Wildcats, 46–15, and finished the day with a very convincing, 89-36, victory.

The Utes will be on the road next week to start conference play against the Colorado Buffaloes. The game will take place on Saturday, December 30. Tipoff takes place at 1:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Weber State

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 19 points

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 9 assists

Pili was 7-12 from the paint, 2-4 from the three, and 3-3 from the line. Pili also added seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came in second in scoring with 17 points going 6-9 from the field and 5-8 from the three. McQueen was also good for six rebounds, two assists and one steal against Weber State.

Jenna Johnson was Utah’s third scorer with 13 points after going 5-6 from the field and 3-4 from the three in addition to her team-leading 10 rebounds.

Finally, Dasia Young hit a career milestone 1000 points coming in fourth in scoring for Utah on the day with 10 points added.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Weber State

The Utah women handled themselves against Weber State shooting 52% from the field, 40% from the three, and 88% from their trips to the line.

Utah outrebounded the Wildcats 47-27 and racked up 18 points from 18 Weber State turnovers.

