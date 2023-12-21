On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Finishes Up Non-Conference With A Win

Dec 21, 2023, 1:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a win over the Weber State Wildcats Thursday afternoon.

By halftime Utah had a healthy lead over the Wildcats, 46–15, and finished the day with a very convincing, 89-36, victory.

The Utes will be on the road next week to start conference play against the Colorado Buffaloes. The game will take place on Saturday, December 30. Tipoff takes place at 1:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Weber State

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 19 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 9 assists

Pili was 7-12 from the paint, 2-4 from the three, and 3-3 from the line. Pili also added seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came in second in scoring with 17 points going 6-9 from the field and 5-8 from the three. McQueen was also good for six rebounds, two assists and one steal against Weber State.

Jenna Johnson was Utah’s third scorer with 13 points after going 5-6 from the field and 3-4 from the three in addition to her team-leading 10 rebounds.

Finally, Dasia Young hit a career milestone 1000 points coming in fourth in scoring for Utah on the day with 10 points added.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Weber State

The Utah women handled themselves against Weber State shooting 52% from the field, 40% from the three, and 88% from their trips to the line.

Utah outrebounded the Wildcats 47-27 and racked up 18 points from 18 Weber State turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

With a 3-1 record and big wins over the two New York teams, the Utah Jazz built up some momentum before leaving on a road trip.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pistons Hope To Snap Losing Streak Against Jazz

The Detroit Pistons will look to snap their 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Hockey Standings Raise Playoff Questions

As all the Utah High School Hockey teams head into Christmas break, the current state of the standings may shock some people.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, Northwestern To Make Technological History In Las Vegas Bowl

According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, college football history will be made in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Heading To Las Vegas Bowl? Here’s The Forecast For The Drive

If you are looking to watch Utah Football take on Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, here is what you can expect on the trip.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Hires TJ Woods As Offensive Line Coach

PROVO, Utah – BYU football officially tabbed Georgia Southern Run Game Coordinator TJ Woods as the next offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Excited to welcome Coach Woods to the family 🤙 pic.twitter.com/IowjQcid4s — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 21, 2023 TJ Woods has a history in the state of Utah from his time during two […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Women’s Basketball Finishes Up Non-Conference With A Win