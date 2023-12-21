Man arrested for alleged bank robbery after being recognized for 2018 robbery at same bank

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on Wednesday was arrested after his probation supervisor recognized him from security footage.

Jamie Dale Wanlass, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a class-A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/Analog, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., the Wells Fargo Bank at 299 South Main St reported a bank robbery with the suspect being a white man with a medium build and dark facial hair.

According to the affidavit, the suspect wore dark pants, boots, and a dark grey hoodie with white text saying “Punkins” on its left chest and back.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, walked to a teller station, and asked the teller for help. He handed the teller a note written on a piece of notebook paper.

“The teller recalled the note saying, ‘Give me all your money. This is a robbery,'” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the teller gave the suspect money from the top drawer, and the suspect took the note and the money and told the teller, “Thank you. Have a nice day.” The suspect left the bank on foot without further incident.

Wells Fargo security provided footage and images of the suspect to various police and law enforcement agencies. A probation supervisor with United States Probation recognized the suspect as Wanlass.

According to the affidavit, Wanlass was on probation for a 2018 bank robbery at the same Wells Fargo Bank.

As Salt Lake City police officers searched for Wanlass, a witness at the Weigand Homeless Resource Center at 437 West 200 South recognized Wanlass from security footage. The witness told police Wanlass was at the center before the robbery and visited it often.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:28 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake at 463 400 W, according to the affidavit.

“As officers were arriving in the area, officers located Wanlass walking near the corner of 400 W 500 S wearing the same clothes as seen on the bank surveillance footage,” the affidavit stated, and he was arrested.