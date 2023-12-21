On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saturday Night’s NFL Game On Peacock Will Not Have Commercials During 4th Quarter

Dec 21, 2023, 3:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AP – Saturday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers already carried significance as the first NFL game to be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

The matchup will also feature another milestone as NBC and the NFL announced Thursday morning that the fourth quarter will be commercial free for the first time.

NBCUniversal says there will be a 40% reduction in the standard ad time for an NFL game which should result in at least 12 additional minutes of game-related content.

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 16 Of 2023 NFL Season

Rob Hyland, the coordinating producer for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” said there have been discussions about this game since June about how to make it unique and distinct from a regular NBC broadcast.

“The limited stoppages are exciting for me as someone that wants to tell the story of the game and have the time to do it,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

During one of the two breaks of 2 minutes, 20 seconds, in the fourth quarter, the announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark will delve more into some of the game’s storylines. The other will go to the “Football Night in America” studio team for their thoughts on the game as well as the upcoming slate of games for the remainder of Week 16.

Hyland is used to producing events with limited or no commercial breaks as one of the lead producers for NBC’s Olympics coverage in prime time.

The commercial-free quarter will be sponsored by Capital One, Hyundai and Walmart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Saturday’s game on Peacock will be preceded by the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC, which should help deliver a better lead-in audience.

RELATED STORIES

That will be the same case on Jan. 13, when NBC will carry the afternoon wild-card playoff game and Peacock will have the night game.

Games on Peacock will be broadcast on the NBC affiliates in the two team markets, which is the same case for games on Amazon Prime Video.

NBC and Peacock haven’t tried to set any ratings predictions, but it is worth noting that the “Thursday Night Football” package on Amazon is averaging 12.07 million viewers this season, a 26% increase over last year.

Last Thursday’s game between the Chargers and Raiders, where Las Vegas had a 42-0 lead at halftime en route to a 63-21 victory, averaged 7.98 million.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Throws Down Hammer Dunk During Jazz-Pistons Game

Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji drove hard to the basket before throwing a vicious slam dunk during Utah's game against the Detroit Pistons.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Kelly Olynyk Posts Strong Start Against Former Team

Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk got off to a hot start in the first quarter of Utah's road game against the Detroit Pistons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Cruises To 50-Point Win Over Park Gilbert

Weber State basketball outmatched the Park University Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday with a blowout win to improve to 7-4 on the season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Finishes Up Non-Conference With A Win

The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a win over the Weber State Wildcats Thursday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

With a 3-1 record and big wins over the two New York teams, the Utah Jazz built up some momentum before leaving on a road trip.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pistons Hope To Snap Losing Streak Against Jazz

The Detroit Pistons will look to snap their 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Saturday Night’s NFL Game On Peacock Will Not Have Commercials During 4th Quarter