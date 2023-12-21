Weber State Basketball Cruises To 50-Point Win Over Park Gilbert

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State basketball outmatched the Park University Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday with a blowout win to improve to 7-4 on the season.

The Wildcats are now a perfect 4-0 at home in the Dee Events Center.

First Half

Weber State opened the game with some shutdown defense.

The Buccaneers were unable to get on the board for over 9 minutes.

The Wildcats put up 21 points before Park U finally broke the seal with a layup.

It didn’t get any easier for the Bucs after the first score. Weber State continued to pile on and didn’t take long to extend the lead to 30.

Dillon Jones led all scorers at the half with 10 points.

The Buccaneers scored 10 points as a team in the first half and trailed by 33 going into the break.

Second Half

The second half was a lot more competitive.

Weber State rested its starters and played nine players off the bench.

Nine Wildcats scored six or more points on Thursday. Two Buccaneers reached that mark.

Park U nearly tripled its production in the second half. They scored 29 points but still allowed WSU to score 40+.

Most of the Bucs’ second-half points came in the final stretch. After nine minutes, Weber State went up by 40, 63-23.

Even though Park U played much better after halftime, it still felt like the Wildcats had a response for every basket and every run.

Weber State eventually extended the lead to 50 before the final buzzer sounded, 90-39.

