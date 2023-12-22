On the Site:
Hawaii police investigating possible drowning of Sandy man

Dec 21, 2023, 5:49 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

emergency lights generic...

FILE: Logan fire officials say one person suffered minor burns following a garage fire Saturday night. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

A Sandy man is dead in a possible drowning in November in Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii Police Department is investigating the passing of Michael Green, 66, of Sandy who police said was “involved in a diving incident earlier that day.” Police said foul play is not suspected.

Police said Green was participating in a guided diving tour offshore of the Kailua Pier and “became unresponsive around 11 a.m.”

Geen was taken to shore and medics from the Hawaii Fire Department performed CPR on Green and transported him to Kona Community Hospital where he died at 9:04 p.m., according to police.

Police initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, including an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police assigned investigators to the inquest shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 but published information about the investigation on Dec. 21 and also posted it on its Facebook page.

Kailua-Kona is part of the Island of Hawaii, the largest of the Hawaiian Islands.

