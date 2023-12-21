On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Kelly Olynyk Posts Strong Start Against Former Team

Dec 21, 2023, 5:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Kelly Olynyk got off to a hot start in the first quarter of Utah’s road game against the Detroit Pistons.

Kelly Olynyk’s quick start in Detroit

The Pistons hosted the Jazz at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, December 21.

RELATED: Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

During the opening six and a half minutes of action, the Gonzaga product posted a strong start in the Motor City. During his opening minutes against his former team, Olynyk had a team-high eight points on 3-4 field goals.

One of Olynyk’s best moves featured a pump fake that provided a nice shot over former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

The Jazz forward also added three assists and one steal.

Olynyk played 40 games for the Pistons during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to Utah ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. This season, Olynyk is averaging 7.2 points per game on 53.7 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Detroit is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Pistons

Detroit will look to snap its 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pistons haven’t won a game since October 28 when they beat the Chicago Bulls in their third contest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to open a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Pistons

The Jazz will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring rehab), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (foot), and Omer Yurtseven (illness) have all been ruled out against the Pistons.

The Jazz are just 2-13 on the road this season and have lost three straight away from home.

Only the 1-13 Pistons and the 2-14 Washington Wizards have worse road records than the Jazz this season.

Pistons Look To Snap Historic Losing Streak

With 24 consecutive losses, the Pistons have the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 26 straight during the 2013-14 season.

During the stretch, the Pistons own the second-worst 0ffensive rating in the NBA at 106.8 and the fourth-worst defensive rating at 120.9.

Only two of the Pistons’ losses have come by fewer than five points, while 12 of the 24 losses have been decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad), while Killian Hayes is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Throws Down Hammer Dunk During Jazz-Pistons Game

Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji drove hard to the basket before throwing a vicious slam dunk during Utah's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Weber State Basketball Cruises To 50-Point Win Over Park Gilbert

Weber State basketball outmatched the Park University Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday with a blowout win to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Saturday Night’s NFL Game On Peacock Will Not Have Commercials During 4th Quarter

Saturday night's game between the Bills & Chargers already carried significance as the first NFL game to be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

Utah Women’s Basketball Finishes Up Non-Conference With A Win

The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a win over the Weber State Wildcats Thursday afternoon.

Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

With a 3-1 record and big wins over the two New York teams, the Utah Jazz built up some momentum before leaving on a road trip.

Pistons Hope To Snap Losing Streak Against Jazz

The Detroit Pistons will look to snap their 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

