Jazz Forward Kelly Olynyk Posts Strong Start Against Former Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk got off to a hot start in the first quarter of Utah’s road game against the Detroit Pistons.

Kelly Olynyk’s quick start in Detroit

The Pistons hosted the Jazz at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, December 21.

During the opening six and a half minutes of action, the Gonzaga product posted a strong start in the Motor City. During his opening minutes against his former team, Olynyk had a team-high eight points on 3-4 field goals.

One of Olynyk’s best moves featured a pump fake that provided a nice shot over former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

The Jazz forward also added three assists and one steal.

petal to the metal, KO is revved up 🚗💨

Olynyk played 40 games for the Pistons during the 2021-22 season. He was traded to Utah ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. This season, Olynyk is averaging 7.2 points per game on 53.7 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Detroit is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Pistons

Detroit will look to snap its 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pistons haven’t won a game since October 28 when they beat the Chicago Bulls in their third contest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to open a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Pistons

The Jazz will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring rehab), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (foot), and Omer Yurtseven (illness) have all been ruled out against the Pistons.

The Jazz are just 2-13 on the road this season and have lost three straight away from home.

Only the 1-13 Pistons and the 2-14 Washington Wizards have worse road records than the Jazz this season.

Pistons Look To Snap Historic Losing Streak

With 24 consecutive losses, the Pistons have the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 26 straight during the 2013-14 season.

During the stretch, the Pistons own the second-worst 0ffensive rating in the NBA at 106.8 and the fourth-worst defensive rating at 120.9.

Only two of the Pistons’ losses have come by fewer than five points, while 12 of the 24 losses have been decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad), while Killian Hayes is listed as questionable due to an illness.

