KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Kelly Olynyk Drains Three Against Pistons To Hit Season-High

Dec 21, 2023, 6:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Kelly Olynyk knocked down a three-pointer to reach a new season-high in scoring during Utah’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Kelly Olynyk hits new season-high in scoring

The Pistons hosted the Jazz at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, December 21.

RELATED: Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

With 9:56 remaining in the third quarter, the Gonzaga alum connected on a three-pointer from 25 feet out. Olynyk’s triple gave the Jazz a 68-62 advantage on the scoreboard.

During his first 23 minutes on the floor, Olynyk has a team-high 18 points on 7-11 field goals, including 2-4 from downtown. The forward also added three rebounds and three assists.

This season, Olynyk is averaging 7.2 points per game on 53.7 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Detroit is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Pistons

Detroit will look to snap its 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pistons haven’t won a game since October 28 when they beat the Chicago Bulls in their third contest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to open a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Pistons

The Jazz will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring rehab), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (foot), and Omer Yurtseven (illness) have all been ruled out against the Pistons.

The Jazz are just 2-13 on the road this season and have lost three straight away from home.

Only the 1-13 Pistons and the 2-14 Washington Wizards have worse road records than the Jazz this season.

Pistons Look To Snap Historic Losing Streak

With 24 consecutive losses, the Pistons have the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 26 straight during the 2013-14 season.

During the stretch, the Pistons own the second-worst 0ffensive rating in the NBA at 106.8 and the fourth-worst defensive rating at 120.9.

Only two of the Pistons’ losses have come by fewer than five points, while 12 of the 24 losses have been decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad), while Killian Hayes is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

