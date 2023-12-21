Rams WR Puka Nacua Scores Touchdown On Fourth Down Against Saints

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua scored a touchdown on fourth down during the Week 16 NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Puka Nacua converts 4th down for TD

The Rams hosted the Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday, December 21.

With 2:28 remaining in the first quarter and Los Angeles facing a 4th & Goal from the two-yard line of the Saints, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Nacua at the goal line for the game’s first points.

It was Nacua’s fifth touchdown reception of his rookie campaign.

Nacua’s catch capped a 14-play, 95-yard drive that took 7:56.

After the score, Nacua had two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The former BYU standout entered the contest with 87 receptions for 1,163 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Los Angeles’ game against New Orleans is broadcast on Prime Video.

Puka Nacua’s rookie resume speaks for itself 👏 #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/JN0HTh70v4 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 21, 2023

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

