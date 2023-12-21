Rookie Taylor Hendricks Scores Against Former Jazzman

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks showed off his talent with a nice move for a bucket against a former Jazzman during Utah’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Taylor Hendricks scores vs. Bojan Bogdanovic

The Pistons hosted the Jazz at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, December 21.

With 1:20 remaining in the third quarter, Hendricks dribbled past former Jazzman and current Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic for a 10-foot field goal. The rookie’s basket stretched Utah’s lead to 88-85.

During his first 16 minutes on the court, Hendricks had seven points on 3-5 field goals. He added four rebounds and a block while posting a plus-six rating.

This season, the UCF product is averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 17.3 minutes per contest. He’s played in 10 regular season games.

Utah’s game against Detroit is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Pistons

Detroit will look to snap its 24-game losing streak when they host the shorthanded Jazz on Thursday night.

The Pistons haven’t won a game since October 28 when they beat the Chicago Bulls in their third contest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to open a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Pistons

The Jazz will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring rehab), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (foot), and Omer Yurtseven (illness) have all been ruled out against the Pistons.

The Jazz are just 2-13 on the road this season and have lost three straight away from home.

Only the 1-13 Pistons and the 2-14 Washington Wizards have worse road records than the Jazz this season.

Pistons Look To Snap Historic Losing Streak

With 24 consecutive losses, the Pistons have the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Philadelphia 76ers lost 26 straight during the 2013-14 season.

During the stretch, the Pistons own the second-worst 0ffensive rating in the NBA at 106.8 and the fourth-worst defensive rating at 120.9.

Only two of the Pistons’ losses have come by fewer than five points, while 12 of the 24 losses have been decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad), while Killian Hayes is listed as questionable due to an illness.

