2-year-old dies in Roy, sister injured, babysitter in custody for murder, sexual abuse

ROY — A 2-year-old boy is dead, his twin sister is seriously injured, and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abuse and murder. Jonathan Dunn was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated sex abuse, and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said a family member called at approximately 10 a.m. to report the 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest near 2000 West 4400 South.

Hackworh said when first responders arrived, they found the boy unresponsive and transported him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead en route.

The little boy’s twin sister had similar serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to Hackworh. He did not specify her medical condition. The police investigation showed both victims sustained injuries of child abuse.

Hackworh said Dunn was taken into custody in the home. He is a friend of the twin’s family and was babysitting them.

Detectives are working with the Division of Child Family Services to interview other children who were in the home, and the investigation is ongoing. The children in the home are unrelated to the victims.