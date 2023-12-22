2-year-old dies in Roy, sister injured, family friend in custody for murder, sexual abuse

ROY — A 2-year-old boy is dead, his twin sister is seriously injured, and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abuse and murder. Jonathan Dunn was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated sex abuse, and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy police said Dunn called 911 at approximately 10 a.m. to report the 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest near 2000 West 4400 South.

Hackworth said when first responders arrived, Dunn was standing on the porch, and they found the boy unresponsive. First responders transported him to a local hospital, where he died from injuries indicative of child abuse.

He said that Dunn, who was caring for the boy, had originally told police that that toddler had fallen off the couch.

“It was officers’ observations, once they got on scene, there were injuries to the child– visible injuries– that first raised a suspicion,” he said.

Officers also noticed concerning injuries on the boy’s twin sister.

“She also had visible injuries consistent with the injuries of those observed on the victim. She was also transported to a local hospital, where she was is being treated for her severe injuries as well,” Hackworth said.

Police later said in the press release that the injuries to the two toddlers were the result of physical abuse and that a forensic exam also showed evidence of sexual abuse.

Hackworth said Dunn is a friend of the children’s parents and that they referred to him as “Uncle.”

There were other children in the home at the time not related to the twins, police said. Hackworth said the children were all interviewed and taken to a safe location and that DCFS is working with police to ensure there are no other victims.