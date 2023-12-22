On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2-year-old dies in Roy, sister injured, family friend in custody for murder, sexual abuse

Dec 21, 2023, 7:28 PM | Updated: 11:04 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LAUREN STEINBRECHER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ROY — A 2-year-old boy is dead, his twin sister is seriously injured, and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abuse and murder. Jonathan Dunn was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated sex abuse, and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy police said Dunn called 911 at approximately 10 a.m. to report the 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest near 2000 West 4400 South.

Hackworth said when first responders arrived, Dunn was standing on the porch, and they found the boy unresponsive. First responders transported him to a local hospital, where he died from injuries indicative of child abuse.

He said that Dunn, who was caring for the boy, had originally told police that that toddler had fallen off the couch.

“It was officers’ observations, once they got on scene, there were injuries to the child– visible injuries– that first raised a suspicion,” he said.

Officers also noticed concerning injuries on the boy’s twin sister.

“She also had visible injuries consistent with the injuries of those observed on the victim. She was also transported to a local hospital, where she was is being treated for her severe injuries as well,” Hackworth said.

Police later said in the press release that the injuries to the two toddlers were the result of physical abuse and that a forensic exam also showed evidence of sexual abuse.

Hackworth said Dunn is a friend of the children’s parents and that they referred to him as “Uncle.”

There were other children in the home at the time not related to the twins, police said. Hackworth said the children were all interviewed and taken to a safe location and that DCFS is working with police to ensure there are no other victims.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Non-profit in need of clothing, especially for teen boys, to give before Christmas

Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.

2 hours ago

Police lights...

Luke Seaver

Biker hits car, driver takes them to the hospital

A low-speed crash between a cyclist and a car on Thursday resulted in a hospital visit, but only “very minor” injuries, Salt Lake police said in a statement.

4 hours ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

5 hours ago

The envelopes found by Rhett Hickman, Cael Cypers. and Cord Cypers....

Alex Cabrero

Three West Haven men return envelopes full of money after finding them on the road

A Utah man lost thousands of dollars in cash somewhere in Weber County, and amazingly got it back, thanks to three honest men who knew they had to do the right thing.

5 hours ago

Noemi Bustamante, co-owner of "Noemi's Cafe" working at the front of the store....

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Mother-son business duo share restaurant’s financial struggles on social media

A family-owned Chilean restaurant is asking for the community's help as money struggles may force them to close.

5 hours ago

(Adobe Stock)...

Emma Benson

Choking hazards: how to keep your little ones safe this holiday

During this time of year, every parent needs to be extra vigilant. The various holiday foods, decorations, and toys are all items that could endanger a young child.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

2-year-old dies in Roy, sister injured, family friend in custody for murder, sexual abuse