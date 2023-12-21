Jazz Extend Pistons Losing Streak To 25 Games

SALT LAKE CITY – The Detroit Pistons losing streak extended to 25 games after falling to the Utah Jazz 119-111.

Six Jazz players scored in double figures led by Kelly Olynk who finished with 27 points.

The Pistons were led by Cade Cunningham who scored 28 points.

The Pistons 25-game losing streak is the second longest by an NBA team within a single season.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

First Quarter

The Pistons opened the game with a little extra motivation as the crowd sensed this was a winnable game at tipoff.

Detroit shot 9-10 to open the game scoring a flurry of easy baskets at the rim as neither team defended the paint well.

.@KellyOlynyk is off to a hot start against his former team. 🔥#TakeNote https://t.co/iAg2lv1lOW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 22, 2023

Walker Kessler helped deter the Pistons scorers from getting to the basket as Detroit shot just 5-13 to close the quarter.

The Jazz led the Pistons 34-32 after one.

Second Quarter

Ochai Agbaji carried the Jazz offensively to open the second quarter scoring seven points in the opening two and a half minutes to bring his first half total to 12.

After trailing by as many as eight, the Jazz turned the game around quickly taking a 45-32 lead.

The Pistons answered with a 20-9 run to rim the Jazz’s lead to two late in the second.

The Jazz led the Pistons 64-58 at the half.

Third Quarter

Kelly Olynyk carried the Jazz’s offense in the first and third quarters scoring 22 points while adding five assists and four steals.

However, the Pistons Marvin Bagley III nearly matches his production scoring 20 points on 10-12 shooting.

The Pistons won the third quarter 30-26 as they allowed they turned the ball over five times and allowed the Pistons to shoot 12-20 from the floor.

Through three the Jazz led the Pistons 90-88.

Fourth Quarter

Kris Dunn provided a spark for the Jazz early in the fourth scoring six points to keep the Pistons at arm’s length.

The Jazz got to the free-throw line ten times in the fourth to get easy points when their shots weren’t falling.

The Pistons were unable to snap their losing streak after losing the fourth quarter 29-20.

The Jazz beat the Pistons 119-111.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops