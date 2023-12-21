Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Flies For Touchdown Against Rams

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed beat the defense and flew into the end zone for a touchdown during the Week 16 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Derek Carr hits Rashid Shaheed in stride for touchdown

The Rams hosted the Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday, December 21.

With 2:28 left in the first half, Carr unloaded a deep pass down the field and Shaheed hauled in the pigskin before waltzing into the end zone for 45-yard score. Shaheed’s catch got the Saints on the scoreboard and helped cut Los Angeles’ lead to 10-7.

The touchdown capped a three-play, 63-yard drive that took only 1:25.

At halftime, the Saints trailed the Rams, 17-7. During the first two quarters, the second-year wideout had three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The former Weber State star entered the game with 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns this season.

New Orleans’ game against Los Angeles is broadcast on Prime Video.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State all-time record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie last season, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

The Saints posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

