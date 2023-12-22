Biker hits car, driver takes them to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A low-speed crash between a cyclist and a car on Thursday resulted in a hospital visit, but only “very minor” injuries, Salt Lake police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the biker hit the rear of the car as the driver backed out of their driveway near 100 S. 1300 East.

The cyclist had “low-level misdemeanor warrants,” Salt Lake police said, and did not want the police called.

The driver, concerned for the safety of the biker, drove them to the hospital. The driver then returned to the scene to make a report “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.

Further details concerning the incident had not been released Thursday night.