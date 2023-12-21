Utah Tech Doomed By Slow Start In Boulder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a slow start that resulted in a blowout loss on the road to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah Tech blown out by Buffaloes

The Buffaloes hosted the Trailblazers at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado on Thursday, December 21.

Utah Tech lost to Colorado, 98-71.

The Trailblazers struggled from the opening tip-off and quickly fell into a 10-0 hole in the first few minutes of the contest. After a scoreless four and half minutes to start the game, Utah Tech finally got on the scoreboard with a layup by Noa Gonsalves at the 15:27 mark of the first half.

The Buffaloes rapidly built their lead into double figures and the Blazers entered the locker room trailing.

Colorado owned a 46-25 lead at the halftime break.

Throughout the second half, the Blazers fought back but were unable to cut into the Buffaloes’ advantage on the scoreboard. Colorado coasted down the stretch and took down the visitors from Southern Utah by 27 points.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 44.4 percent overall and 30.0 percent on three-pointers. Colorado shot 57.4 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from downtown.

It’s raining triples in Boulder, as Noa G hits another three – his second in the early parts of this second half. 📺 Pac-12 Network#UtahTechBlazers | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/b8IY5NILOM — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) December 22, 2023

Three Trailblazers scored 10 or more points. Gonsalves and Aric Demings each scored 14 points to lead Utah Tech.

KJ Simpson had 23 points for the Buffaloes.

Starting the second half with a bang, as Aric Demings connects with his first triple of the game💥 📺 Pac-12 Network#UtahTechBlazers | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/nD24tYfvV3 — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) December 22, 2023

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 5-7 this season, including 2-5 on the road.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, December 30 at 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

