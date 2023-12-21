On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Availability Report Entering Bellarmine Game

Dec 21, 2023, 9:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Who’s in and who’s out for BYU basketball against Bellarmine on Friday, December 22nd (7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio)?

BYU head coach Mark Pope was asked about the availability of players before Thursday’s practice.

“I think we’ll have some of Dawson Baker, although I don’t know his foot responded great to the game last week,” said Mark Pope.

Dawson Baker practiced on Thursday, expected to play against Bellarmine

UC Irvine transfer Dawson Baker made his debut as a BYU Cougar last week in the win over Georgia State. He played nine minutes and made an impact in those minutes, scoring six points, one steal, and dishing out one assist.

Baker participated in practice on Thursday and showed well in the second unit.

Hours after practice, Mark Pope said on his coaches show (Thursday, 9 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio), “We’re expecting to have access to his talents tomorrow.”

Jaxson Robinson didn’t practice

BYU’s leading scorer, Jaxson Robinson, did not practice on Thursday. The senior forward suffered a mild ankle sprain last week against Georgia State.

“I’m hoping we’ll have Jax yet, but he hasn’t practiced yet,” said Pope.

It’s been a busy week for Robinson as he completed a week of 16 credit hours with four final exams.

Robinson is averaging 18 points per game this season as BYU’s sixth man off the bench. If he cannot go against Bellarmine on Friday, Richie Saunders will be one of the first players taking the floor in the second unit along with Baker.

In his sophomore season, Saunders has made jumps in all statistical categories from last year. Saunders is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Marcus Adams Jr. is expected to make his BYU Basketball debut

Then many are wondering if Friday night will be the debut of heralded freshman Marcus Adams Jr. The 6-foot-8 heralded freshman forward, who landed at BYU after stops at Kansas and Gonzaga, is eligible to play after a temporary restraining order granted two-time transfers to be eligible immediately.

So, is Adams good to go?

Pope told reporters before practice that he “was pretty sick” on Wednesday dealing with the flu. But the good news is Adams was a full participant in practice, and the expectation is that he will make his BYU debut against Bellarmine.

“We’ll get him a couple of minutes tomorrow and see how it goes,” said Pope on the Coaches Show.

Adams ranked as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting rankings by 247Sports coming out of Narbonne High School in California. He scored 28 points per game on the wing during his final year of prep hoops.

“He’s going to play his first game halfway through his freshman year, which should be his senior year in high school,” said Pope. “He’s so young, but he’s super excited.”

Fousseyni Traore latest

BYU starting five Fousseyni Traore has been out with a hamstring injury since the first half of the NC State game on November 24. Pope provided an update on BYU’s junior big man.

“Fouss has been working out two-a-days right now. … Fouss is unbelievable, so he’s had great workouts every morning this week. He’s going twice a day,” Pope said on the Coaches Show. “We’ll get him on the court, probably not tomorrow, but he’ll be on the court next week. So we’re super excited about that.”

Getting Traore back would be a significant boost to BYU before they begin Big 12 play on January 6 against Cincinnati in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 17 BYU Thriving On Defense As They Prepare To Host Bellarmine

BYU looks to uphold "the standard" against a unique offense from Bellarmine.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Avoid Embarrassment Against Pistons

The Utah Jazz were shorthanded but managed to overcome their injuries to defeat the Detroit Pistons 119-111.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Doomed By Slow Start In Boulder

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a slow start that resulted in a blowout loss on the road to the Colorado Buffaloes.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oregon State, Washington State Agree To Deal With Departing Pac-12 Schools

Oregon State and Washington State announced they have reached an agreement with departing Pac-12 schools on revenue distribution.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Flies For Touchdown Against Rams

Rashid Shaheed beat the defense and flew into the end zone for a touchdown during the Week 16 NFL game between the Saints and Rams.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Extend Pistons Losing Streak To 25 Games

The Detroit Pistons losing streak extended to 25 games after falling to the Utah Jazz 119-111 behind 27 points from Kelly Olynyk.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU Basketball Availability Report Entering Bellarmine Game