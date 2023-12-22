On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

New York bill could interfere with Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy to close Sundays

Dec 22, 2023, 6:04 AM

FILE: Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)...

FILE: Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MAYSOON KHAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS/REPORT FOR AMERICA


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require restaurants in state highway system rest areas to operate seven days a week, a measure apparently aimed at interfering with a policy at the fast food chain Chick-fil-A of staying closed on Sundays.

The bill, introduced last week, is yet another salvo in a yearslong political battle involving the company, whose late founder Truett Cathy infused its business practices with his conservative Christian values.

Loved by many for its chicken sandwiches, but disliked by others over its founder’s opposition to same-sex marriage, Chick-fil-A has always kept its locations closed on Sundays so employees can enjoy time with their families and “worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.

While the bill, if passed, would apply to all restaurants, Chick-fil-A is mentioned by name in some written legislative materials explaining the justification for the proposed law.

State Assemblymember Tony Simone, the Democrat who introduced the bill, said it is meant to give travelers in New York a variety of food options, including healthy foods, at rest stops, rather than an effort to eventually push Chick-fil-A out.

“Look, if you want to eat fried chicken while traveling over the holidays, then Chick-fil-A should be open on Sundays,” Simone said.

The bill wouldn’t immediately apply to restaurants currently operating — meaning the impact on existing Chick-fil-A locations would be limited — but would affect all future contracts for food concessions at transportation facilities owned by the state and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It would exclude temporary concessions, like farmer’s markets.

Email and phone messages left for Chick-fil-A spokespeople were not immediately returned.

Chick-fil-A became the subject of boycotts in 2012 over its deep financial support of groups opposing the legalization of same-sex marriage. Over the years the chain, which operates more than 3,000 restaurants, scaled back that financial support before ending it in 2019.

In the past, airports in Buffalo and San Antonio, Texas, have blocked Chick-fil-A from opening at their sites. Some college campuses have also banned the chain.

Some conservative lawmakers, meanwhile, rallied behind the company. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.

The New York bill’s introduction was prompted by a redevelopment project underway at the New York State Thruway Authority’s 27 service areas. Through the project, 23 of service area restaurant buildings will be rebuilt, with significant renovations on the remaining four.

When the redevelopment project is complete, Chick-fil-A will operate in 10 service areas on the Thruway, which all have at least one other food option and a convenience store open seven days a week.

Retail company Applegreen recently entered into a 33-year contract with state’s Thruway Authority and leases space to restaurants under that agreement, according to Authority spokesperson Jennifer Givner. Chick-fil-A will be able to operate within their normal hours under that contract.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

“Fast & Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel, seen on May 12, has been accused of sexual battery ...

Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery in lawsuit brought by former assistant

“Fast & Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed by a former assistant.

10 hours ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

11 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

Hawaii police investigating possible drowning of Sandy man

A Sandy man is dead in a possible drowning in November in Hawaii's Kailua-Kona. 

12 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following ...

Brendan Farrington, Associated Press

Judge: DeSantis spread false information while pushing trans health care ban

A federal judge hearing a challenge to a transgender health care ban for minors and restrictions for adults noted that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spread false information

13 hours ago

A sign hangs at the Pornhub booth at the 2023 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at Resorts World Las Veg...

Philp Marcelo, Associated Press

Pornhub owner agrees to pay $1.8M to resolve sex trafficking-related charge

The owner of Pornhub, one of the world’s largest adult content websites, has admitted to profiting from sex trafficking.

13 hours ago

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Univ...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to nomination

The "Barbie" power ballad "I'm Just Ken" and AP and Frontline's documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" just got one step closer to an Oscar nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

New York bill could interfere with Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy to close Sundays