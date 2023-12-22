‘Elves’ deliver shoes to kindergartners at South Clearfield Elementary

CLEARFIELD — Santa’s elves paid a visit to South Clearfield Elementary School in the Davis School District to spread joy among the kindergarten students with a special Christmas gift – brand new Nikes for each child.

This initiative, named “Elves and the Shoemaker,” is made possible through the collaborative efforts of corporate sponsors and the Davis Education Foundation. The foundation, with Mountain America Credit Union as its sponsor for three consecutive years, is dedicated to enhancing educational experiences for students in the district.

Brooke Paras is the principal at South Clearfield Elementary, a Title 1 school. “We have a little higher impacted community, so we do our best to provide supports,” Paras said. She said they provide everything from meals to dental care, coats and today … shoes for every kindergarten student.

Sherry Miggin, from the Davis Education Foundation, said the supportive community makes this initiative possible.

“Our great community has come together to help these kids and to give them something great,” Miggin said.

The “something great” turned out to be a pair of brand-new Nikes for each child, generously provided by Mountain America Credit Union. The excitement among the students was contagious as they eagerly ripped into the wrapped boxes, revealing their very own pairs of shoes.

RaeAnn Shelley, a kindergarten teacher at the school, emphasized the significance of this gesture.

“To have their own, new pair of shoes really means a lot to them,” Shelley said. The joy on the children’s faces was undeniable, as they reveled in the surprise and the knowledge that their community cared for them. Paras said the broader impact of such acts is huge.

“If we look at giving generously as removing barriers to education, then I feel like we are really investing in our future,” Paras said.

For these kindergartners in South Clearfield, this special day went beyond the gift of shoes. It was about fostering a sense of community, removing obstacles, and allowing these young minds to run as fast as they want toward a brighter future.