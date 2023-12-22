On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

WCC Temporarily Adds Pac-12 Schools In Latest Realignment Move

Dec 22, 2023, 12:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s old conference home, the West Coast Conference, has added the two remaining Pac-12 schools.

It’s the latest bizarre chapter in conference realignment.

Oregon State and Washington State will be affiliate members of the West Coast Conference in 12 sports for two years, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

Part of the affiliate membership will include competing in men’s and women’s basketball. Baseball is one of the notable sports that OSU and WSU will not compete in the WCC. Oregon State boasts a national powerhouse baseball program that is exploring the possibility of going Independent.

The West Coast Conference doesn’t offer competition in football. So Oregon State and Washington State have lined up a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference.

Oregon State, Washington State join WCC as affiliates in 2024-25

WCC has nine institutions after the departure of BYU to the Big 12 Conference this season. Adding Oregon State and Washington State as affiliates will increase that number to 11 competing schools.

BYU was part of the WCC from 2011 to 2023.

The Beavers and Cougars will have access to the WCC’s automatic bids to NCAA Tournaments through WCC Championships. Plus, they will be part of the WCC’s media rights agreements.

The two Pac-12 schools continue to explore long-term solutions

“As we explore long-term solutions for the Pac-12 Conference and Washington State University, we appreciate Commissioner Stu Jackson and the West Coast Conference for their partnership in providing 10 of our programs affiliate membership,” said Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “The WCC allows an opportunity for our 10 teams to have access to championships as well as high-level competition. We are grateful to our student-athletes and coaches who have been patient and supportive as we work through the best path forward for WSU.”

“This affiliation agreement provides short-term clarity for 10 of our programs and guarantees that our student athletes and coaches can continue to compete for conference and national championships,” said Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes. “We appreciate Commissioner Stu Jackson and the WCC for their partnership. This agreement represents an important step in our strategy to preserve options for the future viability of the Pac-12 conference. Our highest priority continues to be the success of all OSU student-athletes, starting with their ability to compete – and win — at the highest level possible.”

Oregon State and Washington State are the final two remaining schools in the Pac-12 Conference. Ten of the 12 institutions in the PAC are departing on August 2, 2024, for the ACC (Cal, Stanford), Big Ten (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington), and the Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pistons Facing NBA Infamy, Try To Avoid Record-Tying 26th Straight Loss In Brooklyn

The Pistons have lost 25 straight games, needing a victory in Brooklyn to avoid equaling the longest losing streak within one season.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Prized Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Agrees With Dodgers On $325 Million Deal

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Miss Week 16 Game Due To Concussion

Zach Wilson will miss the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Commanders because of a concussion he suffered in Week 15.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 17 BYU Thriving On Defense As They Prepare To Host Bellarmine

BYU looks to uphold "the standard" against a unique offense from Bellarmine.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Availability Report Entering Bellarmine Game

BYU's game against Bellarmine is expected to be a debut for a heralded freshman.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Avoid Embarrassment Against Pistons

The Utah Jazz were shorthanded but managed to overcome their injuries to defeat the Detroit Pistons 119-111.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

WCC Temporarily Adds Pac-12 Schools In Latest Realignment Move