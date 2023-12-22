Police: Babysitter killed 2-year-old boy, claims ‘anger got the best of him’

ROY — A man previously convicted of child abuse has been arrested in Roy and accused of abusing 2-year-old twins over an extended period of time while babysitting them, killing one boy and seriously injuring his twin sister.

Johnathan Allen Dunn, 36, was arrested Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder.

The disturbing series of events began about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while Dunn was playing a game with the children, he told investigators, according to a police booking affidavit.

“He began to punch the male and female child repeatedly in the back and sides and chest. Jonathan stated that he was hitting them harder than he should have,” the affidavit states. Dunn then “began to pinch the children repeatedly all over their body,” including pinching their genitals hard, and threw the children on a bed multiple times.

He continued abusing the siblings by shooting them with a Nerf gun and hitting them multiple times with the butt end of the gun, pushing their heads into a closet door frame, and using a “mallet which he stated was made of hard foam” to strike each child in the back of the head multiple times, the affidavit alleges.

He then gave the children Tylenol and cough syrup, police say. Sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday, Dunn noticed the boy had stopped breathing.

About 10 a.m. Thursday, Dunn called 911. Roy police say they received a report of a boy in cardiac arrest near 1950 W. 4450 South. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy laying on the front porch. The girl was found on the couch with several visible bruises to her face.

Police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said the boy and girl sustained “severe injuries from child abuse.” Both children were taken to a hospital, where the boy died from “injuries consistent with physical abuse.”

The girl was treated for a brain bleed and extensive bruising, the arrest report states.

“Based off of the injuries observed by officers on the scene, there was a suspicion that they were injuries sustained from an assault of some sort,” Hackworth said.

Early Friday, a memorial fund was started for the boy, identified in the GoFundMe* page as Aleister.

“Our sweet Aleister passed away at the hands of a complete monster. His twin sister was also injured and is currently hospitalized at Primary Children’s Hospital! I am raising funds to help cover the cost of funeral services, medical bills, and so Aleister’s sisters can get the help that they are going to need to process this devastating loss,” the fundraiser states.

Police say Dunn is a friend of the victims’ parents and was babysitting at the time of the abuse. Hackworth said other children, not related to the twins, were also in the home. They were taken into state protective custody.

“Jonathan Dunn severely injured two separate 2-year-old children in his care, killing one of them. He has multiple other children, including another 2-year-old in his home. He has a prior conviction for a serious child abuse case where he broke another 2-year-old child’s arm and caused bruising to his face. He admitted that he lost control and his anger got the best of him and he caused these injuries to small children,” police noted in the affidavit.

In addition to aggravated murder, Dunn was also arrested for investigation of two counts of sexual assault of a child for the alleged genital pinching, and aggravated child abuse.

In 2017, Dunn pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to child abuse, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. After his conviction in that case, Dunn wrote a letter that was submitted to the court in which he apologized and took “full responsibility” for his actions, court records show.

“I’m deeply sorry for the trouble I’ve caused,” the letter states, according to court documents. “I wish I could take it all back and should of stayed home.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Child abuse resources:

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.