On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man in custody for choking family member, knocking their head into tile floor

Dec 28, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody for choking a family member and slamming their head into a tile floor, court documents state.

A probable cause affidavit identified Preston Daniel Ward as the man taken into custody for domestic violence and assault allegations.

The victim told police that on Nov. 28, she and Ward had an argument. During the confrontation, Ward pushed her to the ground, knocking her head into the tile. The victim told police she has had issues with headaches and vision since the attack.

Later, during the same argument, Ward came up behind the victim and put both hands around her neck, attempting to choke her. The victim did not lose consciousness but was “very scared for her life.”

The victim said Ward pushed her again, this time onto a bench in the kitchen where her head hit the wall. Ward grabbed her and shook her several times, causing her head to smack into the wall repeatedly.

A child was present for this argument and saw the events. The child told police they witnessed Ward pour soda on the woman involved in the argument and throw the can at her as well.

On Dec. 10, police were dispatched to a report of domestic violence and met the victim and Ward. The victim told police Ward had come over to talk and became violent with her, holding her down forcibly.

The victim told police about the events of the argument on Nov. 28, and that Ward would often threaten suicide.

The victim detailed one occasion when Ward said he was going to “shoot himself on the driveway and make her clean it up. He then went outside to the driveway and fired a handgun into the air,” the affidavit states.

A child was also present for this exchange. When police asked Ward about what took place between them on Dec. 10 and in previous arguments Ward refused to answer.

The child told police they believed Ward had been following them or spying since there were times they attempted to avoid Ward and he was still able to find them.

Ward was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, two counts of assault, and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Police looking for man who hit police car in a stolen vehicle, woman in custody

A woman has been taken into custody while police continue to search for a man with neck tattoos who hit a police car fled from authories in a stolen car Thursday, police said.

8 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Big Budah

Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

The holidays might be over, but we're still giving back! Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards on Thursday!

8 minutes ago

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say they both pointed guns at other drivers in sepa...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 drivers accused of pointing guns in separate Utah road rage incidents

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say they both pointed guns at other drivers in separate road rage incidents within 20 minutes of each other.

1 hour ago

FILE: Taylorsville police vehicle. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Josh Ellis

Police: Woman arrested after uncle with dementia found dead in Taylorsville apartment

A 55-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after police say an uncle she was caring for was found dead in a Taylorsville apartment.

3 hours ago

A massive house fire in Orem, Utah is under investigation for the cause of the fire, which firefigh...

Andrew Adams

Investigation into fire at 27,000-square-foot Orem home could take days, firefighters say

Firefighters said the investigation into what caused a massive fire at a 27,000 square-foot mansion could take up to days as they proceeded cautiously at the property on Wednesday afternoon.

15 hours ago

a man in a hospital bed and a truck through his wall...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah student fights to recover after truck crashed through his bedroom while he slept

The family of a Utah Valley University student is sharing updates on his recovery, after he was hit by a truck while sleeping in his own bed.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man in custody for choking family member, knocking their head into tile floor