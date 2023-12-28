Man in custody for choking family member, knocking their head into tile floor

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody for choking a family member and slamming their head into a tile floor, court documents state.

A probable cause affidavit identified Preston Daniel Ward as the man taken into custody for domestic violence and assault allegations.

The victim told police that on Nov. 28, she and Ward had an argument. During the confrontation, Ward pushed her to the ground, knocking her head into the tile. The victim told police she has had issues with headaches and vision since the attack.

Later, during the same argument, Ward came up behind the victim and put both hands around her neck, attempting to choke her. The victim did not lose consciousness but was “very scared for her life.”

The victim said Ward pushed her again, this time onto a bench in the kitchen where her head hit the wall. Ward grabbed her and shook her several times, causing her head to smack into the wall repeatedly.

A child was present for this argument and saw the events. The child told police they witnessed Ward pour soda on the woman involved in the argument and throw the can at her as well.

On Dec. 10, police were dispatched to a report of domestic violence and met the victim and Ward. The victim told police Ward had come over to talk and became violent with her, holding her down forcibly.

The victim told police about the events of the argument on Nov. 28, and that Ward would often threaten suicide.

The victim detailed one occasion when Ward said he was going to “shoot himself on the driveway and make her clean it up. He then went outside to the driveway and fired a handgun into the air,” the affidavit states.

A child was also present for this exchange. When police asked Ward about what took place between them on Dec. 10 and in previous arguments Ward refused to answer.

The child told police they believed Ward had been following them or spying since there were times they attempted to avoid Ward and he was still able to find them.

Ward was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, two counts of assault, and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.