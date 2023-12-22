On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look

Dec 22, 2023, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah football revealed their final uniform look of the 2023 football season and it’s one that is very familiar in Las Vegas.

Using running back Ja’Quinden Jackson to model the outfit, Utah showed off a red helmet, white jersey, red pant combination that has won them a lot of games in Vegas over the years.

The Utes recently wore the combination last year in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC in Las Vegas. Utah got the idea however, from the 2001 Las Vegas Bowl that paired them against USC as well. Both games were wins.

Utah pulled this look out for their game against Baylor in week two of the 2023 season- also a win.

2023 Las Vegas Bowl Events

One of the best parts of bowl games are the events the players, coaches, and staff members get to participate in as a reward for having a good football season. The Utes will be in for a week’s worth of fun, relaxation and of course, hard work to prepare for their game at the end of the week.

  • Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19- Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner.
  • Wednesday, December 20- Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception.
  • Thursday, December 21- Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco.
  • Friday, December 22- Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas.
  • Saturday, December 23- Pregame Fan Fest, Las Vegas Bowl XXXII.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, Northwestern Have Mutual Respect For Each Other Ahead Of Bowl Matchup

Utah and Northwestern are about to face each other for the second time in five years but share a mutual respect for each other.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ben Bywater Announces Return To BYU Football For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – Veteran BYU linebacker Ben Bywater is running it back for one more season. Bywater shared a reel on his Instagram page announcing that he’s returning for the 2024 season. The caption read, “Comin back for one more!”   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Ben Bywater (@benjaminbyh2o) The 6-foot-3, […]

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pistons Facing NBA Infamy, Try To Avoid Record-Tying 26th Straight Loss In Brooklyn

The Pistons have lost 25 straight games, needing a victory in Brooklyn to avoid equaling the longest losing streak within one season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WCC Temporarily Adds Pac-12 Schools In Latest Realignment Move

The last remaining Pac-12 schools have found a temporary home for Olympic sports.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Prized Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Agrees With Dodgers On $325 Million Deal

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Miss Week 16 Game Due To Concussion

Zach Wilson will miss the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Commanders because of a concussion he suffered in Week 15.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look