Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look

LAS VEGAS – Utah football revealed their final uniform look of the 2023 football season and it’s one that is very familiar in Las Vegas.

Using running back Ja’Quinden Jackson to model the outfit, Utah showed off a red helmet, white jersey, red pant combination that has won them a lot of games in Vegas over the years.

The Utes recently wore the combination last year in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC in Las Vegas. Utah got the idea however, from the 2001 Las Vegas Bowl that paired them against USC as well. Both games were wins.

Utah pulled this look out for their game against Baylor in week two of the 2023 season- also a win.

Vegas Bowl ready 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/oX6qdn3Qzl — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 22, 2023

2023 Las Vegas Bowl Events

One of the best parts of bowl games are the events the players, coaches, and staff members get to participate in as a reward for having a good football season. The Utes will be in for a week’s worth of fun, relaxation and of course, hard work to prepare for their game at the end of the week.

Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19- Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner.

Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner. Wednesday, December 20- Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception.

Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception. Thursday, December 21- Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco.

Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco. Friday, December 22- Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas.

Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas. Saturday, December 23- Pregame Fan Fest, Las Vegas Bowl XXXII.

