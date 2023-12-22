On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Utahn accused of ‘sex tourism’ faces numerous charges of child sex abuse

Dec 22, 2023, 4:32 PM

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inapp...

(Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

(Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man suspected of engaging in “sex tourism” was arrested shortly after returning from the Philippines and police reported finding numerous files of child sex abuse material on his phone.

Perry Jay Hunter, 61, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday and charged Friday in 3rd District court with of six counts of aggravated sexual exploitation, a first-degree felony; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He was arrested by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

Agents said they began investigating Hunter after learning he may be involved in the purchase and production of child sex abuse images.

“During the course of their investigation into Hunter, law enforcement discovered that Hunter was planning travel to the Philippines, which is a common destination for sex tourism. Sex tourism is when foreign nationals travel to nations such as the Philippines where child sex trafficking is more common in order to have sex with children. When Hunter returned to the United States from the Philippines, Hunter was stopped and questioned by law enforcement,” according to a police booking affidavit.

While questioning him, investigators searched Hunter’s electronic devices. He admitted “that he has child rape videos on his cellphone,” the affidavit alleges. “Hunter admitted that he had paid money for these images and videos to various people.

“A search of Hunter’s phone uncovered significant evidence of Hunter’s sexual interest in children and his intention to sexually abuse children,” the affidavit adds.

Investigators say they found evidence in his phone that Hunter made “significant efforts” to make arrangements to sexually abuse children in the months leading up to up to his trip to the Philippines,” the arrest report says, adding that in August and September, Hunter paid several people who identified themselves as Filipino nationals for pornographic pictures of their children.

“Law enforcement also discovered significant evidence that Hunter regularly engaged in paying for livestream (child sex abuse material),” according to the affidavit.

Furthermore, “law enforcement discovered that Hunter is the registered agent of the Princess Festival. The Princess Festival is advertised as an event designed for girls ages 4 to 10 where little girls have the opportunity to meet and play with princesses in an interactive setting,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at Hunter’s residence. “Hunter admitted to paying for (and) receiving (child sex abuse material) that was produced by people in the Philippines for him,” the affidavit says.

Following his arrest, charging documents state that “Homeland Security has discovered a significant amount of other information which shows Hunter’s sexual interest in children and danger to the community.

“Homeland Security has discovered that Hunter has previously been investigated by many different agencies throughout the United States for his sexual interest in children” including using “chat rooms, internet applications, and other methods to (attempt) to meet children for the purpose of having sex going back to the year 2000,” charing documents continue. “Hunter is currently being investigated for criminal activity involving the sexual abuse of exploitation of children in California, Arizona, and Utah.”

Prosecutors have requested that Hunter remain in custody without the possibility of posting bail pending trial, noting that he “has been engaged in sexual behavior directed towards children for several decades. (He) has, by his own admission, paid for and directed the sexual abuse of children in other countries for his own sexual pleasure. (He) has travelled overseas for the express purpose of sexually abusing children,” according to the charges.

Although he was not charged for it, the charges also state Hunter was a participant in a check fraud scheme, and a check for $65,000 was found in his house when it was searched.

