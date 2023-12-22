On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Vs. Northwestern Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

Dec 22, 2023, 5:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – We are around 24 hours away from the Utah Utes kicking off against the Northwestern Wildcats which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

Utah will be looking to put a feather in their cap after a tough, injury filled 2023 season by getting their first bowl win since 2017. Saturday’s matchup gives the Utes the perfect opportunity to do just that against a Big 10 team that has had more than their own fair share of adversity to get through this year.

With the Pac-12 era coming to a close and a new adventure in the Big 12 on the horizon, the Utes should be motivated to end their time in the “Conference of Champions” the right way while setting the tone for their new home in 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Before game day, make sure you are in the know about important storylines, and questions surrounding the game as well as a score prediction for Utah versus Northwestern.

Three Storylines For Utah Football Vs. Northwestern

  1. Bowl Win Drought. As mentioned in the opener, Utah has not won their bowl game since 2017 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Ironically, that was a “down” year for the Utes too, with an 8-5 finish after beating West Virginia in their bowl game. Keep in mind, that last bowl win essentially sprung Utah football into new heights. Four conference championship appearances, two titles, stops at two Pac-12 quintessential bowl games in the Holiday Bowl and Alamo Bowl before hitting the Grandaddy of them All…twice in row. Hard not to get a little ahead of yourself imagining what a bowl win could lead to next year with an expanded 12-team playoff…but alas, focus on the (hopeful) win tomorrow, and take the rest as it comes for now.
  2. It’s Not The Las Vegas Bowl, It’s The Adversity Bowl. Most of this readership is familiar with Utah’s plight in 2023. Injuries galore with a flu bug thrown in for good measure toward the end. Just cause. It was that kind of year for Utah. Northwestern’s path to a bowl hasn’t been easy either, however. The Wildcats were the salacious summer story (in between all of the conference realignment stuff, of course) when accusations of extreme hazing began surfacing. It led to longtime head coach and former Wildcat hero Pat Fitzgerald being fired just before the season started. Still, Northwestern battled through the chaos, punched above their weight, and came out with a winning record. Something Utah football knows a little about and I’m sure respects a lot.
  3. Strange Faces In Familiar Spaces. Ironically, at the end of the season, Utah appears to be in the best health they’ve had all year. Also ironic, despite that fact they are still going to be working with a different crew than what they’ve operated with due to NFL and transfer portal departures. The good news is this team is used to working with different pieces to this point due to the weekly adjustments they had to make for the injuries in 2023. The bad news is some of these guys are very green which possibly means more mistakes than fans are used to. However, the good news again is a lot of these guys come highly touted such as safeties Nate Ritchie and Jonathan Hall, offensive linemen Tanoa Togiai and Jaren Kump, and nickel backs Tao Johnson and Smith Snowden among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Two Questions Heading Into Northwestern Vs. Utah

  • Who Handles Their Adversity Better? As mentioned, both teams have had their own, unique things to overcome in order to obtain a winning record and earn a bowl game appearance. By all accounts both teams have handled their adversities well in 2023, but who will handle it the best of all come Saturday? The guys in red who are used to rotating players in and out of their lineups like nobody’s business? Or, the guys in purple who no one gave a chance to win two games let alone seven?
  • Can Utah Correct Their Bowl Woes? The first question feeds into this second question. Can Utah get their bowl winning ways back on track? Outside of the Utes’ appearance in the Alamo Bowl, their bowl losses have been well within reach over the past years, but for some reason victory has alluded them. There is no time like the present to get that corrected. We’ll see if they can check that box off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Northwestern Vs. Utah Prediction

I get, at least from the Utah side of things, this bowl game maybe doesn’t have quite the appeal that some of the other things they’ve recently experienced have had, but I think this matchup has the potential to be good.

You have two teams that are proven fighters despite the odds stacked against them. I think they both have a little more left in them. Also, you have to look no further than the 2018 Holiday Bowl to know these two teams can take and deliver a punch with each other.

I can see this game going either way and think it will be a close, low-scoring affair. Since I have to pick a winner, I will roll with Utah in some revenge for being on the wrong side of the 2018 Holiday Bowl.

  • Utah 27, Northwestern 23

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look

Utah football revealed their final uniform look of the 2023 football season and it's one that is very familiar in Las Vegas.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, Northwestern Have Mutual Respect For Each Other Ahead Of Bowl Matchup

Utah and Northwestern are about to face each other for the second time in five years but share a mutual respect for each other.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ben Bywater Announces Return To BYU Football For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – Veteran BYU linebacker Ben Bywater is running it back for one more season. Bywater shared a reel on his Instagram page announcing that he’s returning for the 2024 season. The caption read, “Comin back for one more!”   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Ben Bywater (@benjaminbyh2o) The 6-foot-3, […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pistons Facing NBA Infamy, Try To Avoid Record-Tying 26th Straight Loss In Brooklyn

The Pistons have lost 25 straight games, needing a victory in Brooklyn to avoid equaling the longest losing streak within one season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WCC Temporarily Adds Pac-12 Schools In Latest Realignment Move

The last remaining Pac-12 schools have found a temporary home for Olympic sports.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Prized Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Agrees With Dodgers On $325 Million Deal

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Utes Vs. Northwestern Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines