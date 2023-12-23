On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah domestic violence advocates: help is available for victims during the holidays

Dec 22, 2023, 6:25 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for others, it’s a time of stress — especially for those in abusive relationships.

Advocates say this time can be tough, but they want victims across the state to know there is help always, including over the holidays.

“For a lot of people during the holiday season, there’s this perception that we might not be open or that if we call, no one is going to answer,” said Josie White of South Valley Services.

At their shelter in Salt Lake County, victims who come with nothing but the clothes on their back are able to pick out clothing and other items they need at the “boutique” as they get back on their feet.

It’s one of the many services that South Valley and other shelters are standing by to provide this time of year.

“There’s so much additional guilt around the holidays and the perception that they just have to get this particular wonderful for their families,” said Kimmi Wolf of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

Wolf said UDVC does tend to see an uptick in reports after the holidays.

“When we see an increase in police reports, that’s actually going to be a positive thing. We want people to reach out. We know it’s happening,” Wolf said.

In July, a new state law went into effect which directs law enforcement agencies to conduct a lethality assessment when they respond to these types of calls. The assessment is then looked at by the Department of Public Safety.

“The police officers, when they’re on the scene, they’re not just looking for the actual physical altercation,” Wolf said. “They’re asking so much more. They’re asking for a three-dimensional picture of what that victim is going through.”

Resources are not just available for victims, but for family and friends of anyone looking to help and wanting to be prepared.

“If you see something, don’t be afraid to say something,” White said. “Make sure the potential victim and abuser are separated when you say something just to avoid conflict or escalating that conflict.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-897-LINK (5465). For a list of different shelters across the state, click here.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Emma Benson

‘The ICUs are full:’ Keep yourself and others healthy this holiday

It's time for holiday gatherings, but with more people around us comes a greater risk of getting sick.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Luke Seaver

Suspect in West Valley credit union robbery still at large

Police are still looking for a man who quietly robbed a credit union in West Valley City Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Brigham City residents enjoy holiday fishing at Mayor’s Pond before dredging project begins

The DWR is permitting people to catch up to eight fish at Mayor's Pond in Brigham City ahead of an upcoming dredging project there.

3 hours ago

Travelers mill about the main terminal after passing through the security checkpoint at Salt Lake C...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Busy 2023 travel year projected to end on near-record bang this Christmas, New Year’s

Travel within Utah and the U.S. rebounded to as close as ever to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels this year, and that's also how the year is forecast to end with the Christmas and New Year's rush.

5 hours ago

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inapp...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utahn accused of ‘sex tourism’ faces numerous charges of child sex abuse

A Utah man suspected of engaging in "sex tourism" was arrested shortly after returning from the Philippines and police reported finding numerous files of child sex abuse material on his phone.

5 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcas...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Cox’s rebuke of university diversity efforts draws backlash; details of planned bill still in the works

Gov. Spencer Cox's tough words directed at university diversity, equity and inclusion programs are drawing backlash from defenders of the efforts.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah domestic violence advocates: help is available for victims during the holidays