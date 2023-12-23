On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in West Valley credit union robbery still at large

Dec 22, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are still looking for a man who quietly robbed a credit union in West Valley City Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Brinton of the West Valley City Police Department, the robbery took place just after 3:00 p.m. at the America First Credit Union near 3500 S. 3200 West.

Brinton said that the initial report indicated the man was armed with a handgun, but it was later determined that he was not, in fact, armed.

After interviewing patrons and staff and viewing security camera footage, WVCPD said that the suspect was a six-foot-tall white man, between 20 and 30 years old, and about 160–180 pounds.

Brinton said that the man arrived on foot, slipped a note to the teller instructing them to empty the drawer, and walked out so calmly that most of the patrons and staff there were initially unaware that a robbery had even taken place.

The amount of money the man made off with is as yet undetermined.

After leaving, the man walked north on 3200 West before “disappearing” into a nearby neighborhood, Brinton said.

West Valley City police are working with the FBI to investigate the incident. Brinton said that police do not believe the suspect represents a threat to the safety of the community.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Emma Benson

‘The ICUs are full:’ Keep yourself and others healthy this holiday

It's time for holiday gatherings, but with more people around us comes a greater risk of getting sick.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah domestic violence advocates: help is available for victims during the holidays

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for others it's a time of stress — especially for those in abusive relationships.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Brigham City residents enjoy holiday fishing at Mayor’s Pond before dredging project begins

The DWR is permitting people to catch up to eight fish at Mayor's Pond in Brigham City ahead of an upcoming dredging project there.

3 hours ago

Travelers mill about the main terminal after passing through the security checkpoint at Salt Lake C...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Busy 2023 travel year projected to end on near-record bang this Christmas, New Year’s

Travel within Utah and the U.S. rebounded to as close as ever to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels this year, and that's also how the year is forecast to end with the Christmas and New Year's rush.

5 hours ago

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inapp...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utahn accused of ‘sex tourism’ faces numerous charges of child sex abuse

A Utah man suspected of engaging in "sex tourism" was arrested shortly after returning from the Philippines and police reported finding numerous files of child sex abuse material on his phone.

5 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcas...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Cox’s rebuke of university diversity efforts draws backlash; details of planned bill still in the works

Gov. Spencer Cox's tough words directed at university diversity, equity and inclusion programs are drawing backlash from defenders of the efforts.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Suspect in West Valley credit union robbery still at large