Suspect in West Valley credit union robbery still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are still looking for a man who quietly robbed a credit union in West Valley City Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Brinton of the West Valley City Police Department, the robbery took place just after 3:00 p.m. at the America First Credit Union near 3500 S. 3200 West.

Brinton said that the initial report indicated the man was armed with a handgun, but it was later determined that he was not, in fact, armed.

After interviewing patrons and staff and viewing security camera footage, WVCPD said that the suspect was a six-foot-tall white man, between 20 and 30 years old, and about 160–180 pounds.

Brinton said that the man arrived on foot, slipped a note to the teller instructing them to empty the drawer, and walked out so calmly that most of the patrons and staff there were initially unaware that a robbery had even taken place.

The amount of money the man made off with is as yet undetermined.

After leaving, the man walked north on 3200 West before “disappearing” into a nearby neighborhood, Brinton said.

West Valley City police are working with the FBI to investigate the incident. Brinton said that police do not believe the suspect represents a threat to the safety of the community.