BYU Football Depth Chart Projection For 2024 After Early Signing Day

PROVO, Utah – It’s never too early to take a crack at what the BYU football depth chart might be, right?

Of course not.

BYU football took a significant step forward in constructing its 2024 roster during the early signing period. They added 27 signees and got an announcement from linebacker Ben Bywater that he’s returning. Plus, nearly the entire offense has been retained for next season.

The big questions in the future for BYU, as they approach winter conditioning and spring practices, will be at quarterback and offensive line.

BYU is expected to sign one transfer portal quarterback during this 2024 cycle. With the current group of quarterbacks, I’d say Jake Retzlaff would have the inside track to claiming the starting job after starting in the final four games this past fall.

But this offseason has the potential to create a quarterback competition that goes until BYU lines up against Southern Illinois in Provo in the season opener on August 31.

Along the offensive line, with TJ Woods officially on the staff, he can start pursuing transfers and JUCO prospects who could become immediate contributors next fall.

On defense, the core of defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s second defensive unit appears to be in place.

Between now and February, they will be in the mix for more defensive high school recruits.

2024 BYU Football Depth Chart Projection

Coming out of the early signing period, here’s the first projection of the offseason on the BYU football depth chart for 2024.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Ryder Burton -OR-

Cade Fennegan -OR-

Nick Billoups -OR-

Running Back

LJ Martin

Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts / Darius Lassiter / Parker Kingston

Keelan Marion / JoJo Phillips / Kody Epps

Tight End

Jackson Bowers -OR-

Keanu Hill -OR-

Anthony Olsen -OR-

Bentley Redden

Offensive Line

Brayden Keim (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Caleb Etienne (RG), Tyler Little -OR- Jake Griffin (RT)

Tyler Little, Jake Eichorn, Peter Falaniko, Trevin Ostler, Kaden Chidester

Defensive Line

Tyler Batty (DE), John Nelson (DT), Danny Saili (NT), Isaiah Bagnah (OE)

Blake Mangelson, David Latu, Luke Toomalatai, Sani Tuala

Linebacker

Jack Kelly, Ben Bywater, Isaiah Glasker

Ace Kaufusi, Harrison Taggart, Siale Esera

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson, Marquee Collins

Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Marcus McKenzie

Safety

Micah Harper, Crew Wakley

Talan Alfrey, Raider Damuni -OR- Ethan Slade

Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Punter

Landon Rehkow -OR-

Sam Vander Haar

Long Snapper

Cannon Skidmore

Dalton Riggs

