On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Depth Chart Projection For 2024 After Early Signing Day

Dec 22, 2023, 7:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – It’s never too early to take a crack at what the BYU football depth chart might be, right?

Of course not.

BYU football took a significant step forward in constructing its 2024 roster during the early signing period. They added 27 signees and got an announcement from linebacker Ben Bywater that he’s returning. Plus, nearly the entire offense has been retained for next season.

The big questions in the future for BYU, as they approach winter conditioning and spring practices, will be at quarterback and offensive line.

BYU is expected to sign one transfer portal quarterback during this 2024 cycle. With the current group of quarterbacks, I’d say Jake Retzlaff would have the inside track to claiming the starting job after starting in the final four games this past fall.

But this offseason has the potential to create a quarterback competition that goes until BYU lines up against Southern Illinois in Provo in the season opener on August 31.

Along the offensive line, with TJ Woods officially on the staff, he can start pursuing transfers and JUCO prospects who could become immediate contributors next fall.

On defense, the core of defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s second defensive unit appears to be in place.

Between now and February, they will be in the mix for more defensive high school recruits.

2024 BYU Football Depth Chart Projection

Coming out of the early signing period, here’s the first projection of the offseason on the BYU football depth chart for 2024.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Ryder Burton -OR-

Cade Fennegan -OR-

Nick Billoups -OR-

Running Back

LJ Martin

Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts / Darius Lassiter / Parker Kingston

Keelan Marion / JoJo Phillips / Kody Epps

Tight End

Jackson Bowers -OR-

Keanu Hill -OR-

Anthony Olsen -OR-

Bentley Redden

Offensive Line

Brayden Keim (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Caleb Etienne (RG), Tyler Little -OR- Jake Griffin (RT)

Tyler Little, Jake Eichorn, Peter Falaniko, Trevin Ostler, Kaden Chidester

Defensive Line

Tyler Batty (DE), John Nelson (DT), Danny Saili (NT), Isaiah Bagnah (OE)

Blake Mangelson, David Latu, Luke Toomalatai, Sani Tuala

Linebacker

Jack Kelly, Ben Bywater, Isaiah Glasker

Ace Kaufusi, Harrison Taggart, Siale Esera

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson, Marquee Collins

Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Marcus McKenzie

Safety

Micah Harper, Crew Wakley

Talan Alfrey, Raider Damuni -OR- Ethan Slade

Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Punter

Landon Rehkow -OR-

Sam Vander Haar

Long Snapper

Cannon Skidmore

Dalton Riggs

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 17 BYU Hits Century Mark In Rout Of Bellarmine

BYU cruises to another blowout victory by taking care of Bellarmine.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Overcomes Early Deficit To Defeat Middle Tennessee

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds men's basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Vs. Northwestern Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from Utah kicking off against the Northwestern which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look

Utah football revealed their final uniform look of the 2023 football season and it's one that is very familiar in Las Vegas.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, Northwestern Have Mutual Respect For Each Other Ahead Of Bowl Matchup

Utah and Northwestern are about to face each other for the second time in five years but share a mutual respect for each other.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ben Bywater Announces Return To BYU Football For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – Veteran BYU linebacker Ben Bywater is running it back for one more season. Bywater shared a reel on his Instagram page announcing that he’s returning for the 2024 season. The caption read, “Comin back for one more!”   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Ben Bywater (@benjaminbyh2o) The 6-foot-3, […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

BYU Football Depth Chart Projection For 2024 After Early Signing Day