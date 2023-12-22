BYU Football Depth Chart Projection For 2024 After Early Signing Day
Dec 22, 2023, 7:18 PM
PROVO, Utah – It’s never too early to take a crack at what the BYU football depth chart might be, right?
Of course not.
BYU football took a significant step forward in constructing its 2024 roster during the early signing period. They added 27 signees and got an announcement from linebacker Ben Bywater that he’s returning. Plus, nearly the entire offense has been retained for next season.
The big questions in the future for BYU, as they approach winter conditioning and spring practices, will be at quarterback and offensive line.
BYU is expected to sign one transfer portal quarterback during this 2024 cycle. With the current group of quarterbacks, I’d say Jake Retzlaff would have the inside track to claiming the starting job after starting in the final four games this past fall.
But this offseason has the potential to create a quarterback competition that goes until BYU lines up against Southern Illinois in Provo in the season opener on August 31.
#BYU linebacker Ben Bywater announces on his Instagram he’s coming back for one more year.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VE5N6XLEtB
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 22, 2023
Along the offensive line, with TJ Woods officially on the staff, he can start pursuing transfers and JUCO prospects who could become immediate contributors next fall.
On defense, the core of defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s second defensive unit appears to be in place.
Between now and February, they will be in the mix for more defensive high school recruits.
2024 BYU Football Depth Chart Projection
Coming out of the early signing period, here’s the first projection of the offseason on the BYU football depth chart for 2024.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Ryder Burton -OR-
Cade Fennegan -OR-
Nick Billoups -OR-
Running Back
LJ Martin
Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts / Darius Lassiter / Parker Kingston
Keelan Marion / JoJo Phillips / Kody Epps
Tight End
Jackson Bowers -OR-
Keanu Hill -OR-
Anthony Olsen -OR-
Bentley Redden
Offensive Line
Brayden Keim (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Caleb Etienne (RG), Tyler Little -OR- Jake Griffin (RT)
Tyler Little, Jake Eichorn, Peter Falaniko, Trevin Ostler, Kaden Chidester
Defensive Line
Tyler Batty (DE), John Nelson (DT), Danny Saili (NT), Isaiah Bagnah (OE)
Blake Mangelson, David Latu, Luke Toomalatai, Sani Tuala
Linebacker
Jack Kelly, Ben Bywater, Isaiah Glasker
Ace Kaufusi, Harrison Taggart, Siale Esera
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson, Marquee Collins
Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Marcus McKenzie
Safety
Micah Harper, Crew Wakley
Talan Alfrey, Raider Damuni -OR- Ethan Slade
Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Punter
Landon Rehkow -OR-
Sam Vander Haar
Long Snapper
Cannon Skidmore
Dalton Riggs
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.