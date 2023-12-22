Utah State Finishes Non-Conference Schedule With Blowout Win

On the Site:
date 2023-12-22
Quarters for Christmas
Dec 22, 2023, 9:20 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of an over-zealous Buccaneer team, pulling away at the free throw line to pick up its 11th straight win.

USU made 24-0f-36 free throws, both season-highs, in the 80-65 win over East Tennessee State. The two programs combined to commit 51 fouls.

RELATED: Logan Provided Unique Environment For Morrill’s USU Success

Darius Brown II led four Aggies in double-figures with 19 points, while dishing out eight assists and not committing a turnover. Great Osobor notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards while Mason Falslev finished one point shy of his own double-double. Ian Martinez added 13 points in the win.

Jaden Seymour and Quimari Peterson combined for 50 of the Buccaneer’s 65 points.

RELATED: Martinez Becomes First Aggie To Earn MW Honor

First Half

Jaden Seymour started hot for ETSU, hitting his first four shots to give the Buccaneers an 11-10 lead with 12:33 left in the half.

Utah State missed eight of nine shots in the opening minutes but hit four free throws to keep it close. The Aggies didn’t get their first assist for more than ten minutes to open the game.

RELATED: Stifling Defense Helps USU Steal Win From Dons

Isaac Johnson showed some fight when he battled for a second and third chance basket to bring USU within one.

Johnson’s putback keyed an 11-0 Aggie run. ETSU missed 10 straight shots during the run. Utah State held a 23-20 lead with 3:57 left in the half.

Leading assist man Darius Brown II took over with his scoring down the stretch. The graduate senior point guard scored nine straight, lifting his team to a 32-27 halftime lead.

Brown II and Seymour led all scorers with 13 points apiece. Both schools shot under 40 percent from the field with USU knocking down 11-of-28 shots (39.3 percent) and the Bucs hitting 10-of-30 (33.3 percent).

Second Half

Mason Falslev’s first three of the night stopped an 8-4 ETSU run to open the half.

RELATED: USU Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Depth Chart

An undersized Buccaneer team put Utah State into the bonus with 15:30 to play. USU made 6-of-8 FTs in the first 4:30 of the second half after making 8-11 in the opening 20 minutes.

Out of a timeout, Brown II found Kalifa Sakho in the paint for an easy dunk as USU took its largest lead 60-49.

In the middle of a free throw fest on both ends, Ian Martinez and Great Osobor shook loose for back-to-back dunks as the Aggie advantage ballooned to 16.

The Aggies held on for an 80-65 victory to finish its 2023 non-conference schedule.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens Mountain West play against Air Force (7-5) on Tuesday, January 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

USU is 25-7 all-time against the Falcons and 9-7 in Colorado Springs. The Aggies have won the last four games in the series after sweeping AFA in two games last season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

