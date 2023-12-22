On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Aggies To Wear Blue On Blue In Potato Bowl Matchup

Dec 22, 2023, 9:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOISE, Idaho – The blue turf of Albertsons Stadium will have competition on Saturday as Aggie blue figures to be the color of the day in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup against Georgia State.

Blake Anderson’s Utah State crew announced they will wear navy blue jerseys, navy blue pants, and a white helmet when they take the field for a 1:30 p.m. (MT) kickoff on Saturday, December 23.

RELATED: USU’s Potato Bowl Depth Chart

Anderson became the second coach in program history (Matt Wells) to reach a bowl in his first three seasons. Wells and Anderson are joined by Gary Andersen as the only coaches in school history with three or more bowl appearances.

USU is 6-10 all-time in bowls, including a 1-3 mark in the FIPB.

RELATED: Levi Williams Gives Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

Utah State Aggies vs. Georgia State Panthers

1:30 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 23 | Albertsons Stadium | Boise, ID

For fans in the stands, the KSL Weather App predicts 36 degrees and sunshine at kickoff with temperatures expected to stay consistent throughout the game.

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Announcers: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Levi Williams Expected To Start Famous Idaho Potato Bowl For USU

TV: ESPN

• Announcers: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, & Morgan Uber

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 35/668HD

• DISH / DirecTV: Ch. 140/206

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Finishes Non-Conference Schedule With Blowout Win

Utah State took advantage of an over-zealous Buccaneer team, pulling away at the free throw line to pick up its 11th straight win.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 17 BYU Hits Century Mark In Rout Of Bellarmine

BYU cruises to another blowout victory by taking care of Bellarmine.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Overcomes Early Deficit To Defeat Middle Tennessee

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds men's basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Depth Chart Projection For 2024 After Early Signing Day

Taking our first crack at what the BYU football depth chart could look like in 2024.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Vs. Northwestern Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from Utah kicking off against the Northwestern which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Goes With Familiar Las Vegas Look

Utah football revealed their final uniform look of the 2023 football season and it's one that is very familiar in Las Vegas.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Aggies To Wear Blue On Blue In Potato Bowl Matchup