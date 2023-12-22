Utah State Aggies To Wear Blue On Blue In Potato Bowl Matchup

BOISE, Idaho – The blue turf of Albertsons Stadium will have competition on Saturday as Aggie blue figures to be the color of the day in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup against Georgia State.

Blake Anderson’s Utah State crew announced they will wear navy blue jerseys, navy blue pants, and a white helmet when they take the field for a 1:30 p.m. (MT) kickoff on Saturday, December 23.

Anderson became the second coach in program history (Matt Wells) to reach a bowl in his first three seasons. Wells and Anderson are joined by Gary Andersen as the only coaches in school history with three or more bowl appearances.

USU is 6-10 all-time in bowls, including a 1-3 mark in the FIPB.

Utah State Aggies vs. Georgia State Panthers

1:30 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 23 | Albertsons Stadium | Boise, ID

For fans in the stands, the KSL Weather App predicts 36 degrees and sunshine at kickoff with temperatures expected to stay consistent throughout the game.

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Announcers: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: ESPN

• Announcers: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, & Morgan Uber

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 35/668HD

• DISH / DirecTV: Ch. 140/206

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

