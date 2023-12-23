Salt Lake police seize drugs and “supply of weapons” at downtown apartment Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department seized “a gun, several axes, swords, knives, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia” shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According Salt Lake City police, the investigation began after a call was received reporting “suspicious circumstances.”

A statement released by SLCPD said that police officers responded to the call at 600 W. North Temple and “developed a plan to have 20-year-old Joshua Friedman exit his apartment safely and surrender.”

After Friedman was taken into custody, police safety-checked the apartment, the statement said. Police found no one else in the apartment, but seized the cache of weapons and drugs there.

According to the statement, Friedman was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of dangerous weapons, drug possession with intent to distribute, violation of Utah’s firearm transaction law, and altering the markings on a firearm.