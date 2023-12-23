On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: 2023 6A Football Awards

Dec 23, 2023, 11:38 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team handed out their awards for the 6A classification following the 2023 high school football season.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind handed out the awards, including Mr. Rewind, Co-Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Mr. Two-Way, Most Unheralded, and Coach of the Year.

KSL Sports Rewind interviewed each award winner. For the full interviews, check out the video at the top of the story.

Mr. Rewind – Isaac Wilson, Quarterback, Corner Canyon

6A Co-Offensive MVP – Jackson Stevens, Quarterback, Skyridge

6A Co-Offensive MVP – Tate Kjar, Wide Receiver, Corner Canyon

6A Defensive MVP – Jayden Mayberry, Defensive Back, Lone Peak

Mr. Two-Way – Davis Andrews, Wide Receiver/Safety, American Fork

6A Most Unheralded – Jacob Eardley, Running Back, American Fork

6A Coach Of The Year – Ed Larson, Lehi

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He won a regional Emmy and UBEE award for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

KSL 5 TV Live

