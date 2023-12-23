On the Site:
Utah State Confident Heading Into Potato Bowl Matchup

Dec 23, 2023, 12:13 PM

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State won three of its final four games, relying on a third-string QB in the final six quarters of the season to scratch out a berth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Aggies’ confidence grew as the wins mounted, culminating in a series of players affirming their commitment to the program Blake Anderson has built. It is a far cry from where Anderson’s team was last season as they prepared to face Memphis in the First Responders Bowl.

One year ago, USU was in a similar situation to where their FIPB opponent, Georgia State, finds itself today. Several key players had entered the transfer portal or opted out of action against Memphis. It left an already shorthanded Aggie squad without an answer in a 38-10 season-ending loss.

“A bowl game is a celebration of a season that you earned,” Anderson said before facing Georgia State. “There’s a lot of teams that aren’t in bowl games and don’t get that opportunity. When you do get there, you want to take advantage of everything that is there, but also at the same time have the maturity when it’s time to work, be ready to work.”

“I’d love to send these guys out here on a positive note, a memory, something they won’t forget. You always remember the last game you played win or lose. We’d like it to be a positive outcome for them,” Anderson said, referring to senior Tafisi Jr. and Williams.

“I’m super proud of this team,” senior quarterback Levi Williams said. “I’m so excited for tomorrow, what we’re going to produce tomorrow. Man, I’m just excited. One last ride with all these guys.”

“We’re up for the challenge, but it’s going to be a challenge tomorrow… I think we can do it. I think we’re more than capable of winning this game.’

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

