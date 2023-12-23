One killed, another injured in Payson domestic violence incident, police say

PAYSON — One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a suspected domestic violence incident in Payson just before midnight Friday.

According to a statement released by Sgt. N. Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place at a home near 500 N. 600 East. Police were called to the scene after a report of domestic violence in progress.

Upon arrival at the home Payson police found one man dead in the basement with “multiple lacerations to his head” and another in “serious condition with multiple lacerations to his head and shoulder,” the statement said.

A male suspect was then found in another area of the home and taken into police custody, according to the statement. Police concluded that the suspect had “attacked” the two victims, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect was taken to the Utah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder, the statement said.

The injured victim was hospitalized and later released, according to the statement.

Payson police determined that there were “no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.”

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.