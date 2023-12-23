Clarkson Returns As Jazz Face Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is expected to return to the lineup as they travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Clarkson has missed the team’s last six games with a hamstring strain.

The Jazz were 4-2 in Clarkson’s absence.

Jazz Playing Best Basketball Of Season

The Jazz will look to earn their first two-game road winning streak of the season when they face the Raptors.

At just 3-13 on the road the Jazz have been one of the NBA’s worst teams away from home, but will look to continue their recent hot streak having won four of their last six outings.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson (right hamstring strain) *AVAILABLE – Brice Sensabaugh (G League) QUESTIONABLE – Talen Horton-Tucker (left foot inflammation) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League) OUT – Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) OUT – Micah Potter… pic.twitter.com/yG0KRdSAyw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2023

The Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons on Thursday despite missing Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Markkanen and Clarkson will return to the lineup against the Raptors, while Geroge remains out, and Horton-Tucker is listed as questionable due to foot inflammation.

Raptors Host Jazz On Second Night Of Back To Back

The Raptors will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Jazz before heading out on an extended road trip. Toronto fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111 despite a 31-point outing from Pascal Siakam.

After Saturday’s contest, the Raptors will play their next 10 games in 10 different cities including only one stop at home.

Toronto has lost seven of its last nine games and has the seventh-worst net rating in the NBA during the stretch.

The Raptors are the fourth-worst three-point shooting team this season connecting on just 33.7 percent of their attempts.

How To Watch Jazz And Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors on Saturday at 4:30 pm MST in Toronto. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



