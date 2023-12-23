Davon Booth Races For Longest Rushing Score In Utah State Bowl History

BOISE, Idaho – It’s heating up on the blue turf in Boise as Utah State and Georgia State trade touchdowns in a fast-paced first quarter. Junior running back Davon Booth answered the Panthers’ second TD of the quarter with a 65-yard sprint to the end zone that ended up being the longest rushing score in program history.

Utah State is taking on the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

The Aggies needed just two plays on their third drive before Booth broke free down the USU sideline. After turning the corner, Booth skipped through a tacklers arms and was off to the races, tying the game at 14 with time still left in the opening period.

Utah State has 148 yards of offense in the opening quarter while Georgia State has 218 yards.

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Led by seventh-year head coach Shawn Elliott, the Panthers look to overcome the loss of over 2,000 yards of offense and 20 TDs without Carroll and Lewis. They will have to do it with a left tackle making his second career start, a redshirt freshman center making his first career start, and a sophomore taking over at one of the guard positions.

It’s an unenviable position but not one that Elliott is shying away from.

“Some people think it’s a bowl game, we’re just going to a bowl game. These guys are fixing to step in, some of them their first start a, lot of them their first start. They are so fired up about it… I guarantee they’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to play their butts off.”

The Panthers averaged 25.8 points while allowing 30.8 points per game this season. During its five-game losing streak, the defense gave up 41.8 points per game.

GSU QB Darren Grainger enters as the program leader in total offense and passing touchdowns while sitting second in passing yards and fourth in rushing yards. He will be making his 36th career start in the FIPB.

