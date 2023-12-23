Colts Rule Out RB Zack Moss For Week 16 Vs. Falcons

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Indianapolis Colts ruled out former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss from playing in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after he suffered an arm injury.

Colts RB Zack Moss ruled out vs. Falcons

Moss was officially ruled out on Saturday, December 23. The Falcons will host the Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The former Utah star suffered a forearm injury during the first half of Indianapolis home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 16.

With 11:21 remaining in the first half in Week 15, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II found Moss in the flat before the former Ute powered his way through a would-be tackle and into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown reception.

Moss was pulled down by a horsecollar tackle near the goal line and was injured on the play. The running back did not return to the game.

Indianapolis went on to defeat Pittsburgh, 30-13.

With the win, the Colts improved their record to 8-6.

Moss finished the game with three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Moss had four carries for 13 yards.

This season, Moss has run the ball 177 times for 764 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also hauled in 27 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Indianapolis’ game against Atlanta will start at 11 a.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

