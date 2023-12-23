On the Site:
Steelers DB Eric Rowe Snags Sixth INT After Promotion From Practice Squad

Dec 23, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah defensive back Eric Rowe hauled in an interception during his first NFL game of the season after getting called up from the practice squad before the Week 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Eric Rowe records sixth career interception

The Steelers hosted the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, December 23.

With 8:41 remaining in the first half, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning attempted a pass to Tyler Boyd before it was picked off by Rowe at the Cincinnati 39-yard line.

The former Ute returned the ball 25 yards to the Bengals’ 14-yard line.

Rowe’s pick ended a four-play, 11-yard drive by the Bengals.

Four plays after Rowe’s interception, the Steelers capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown run by Najee Harris to take a 21-0 lead.

After the pick, Rowe had two tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

Pittsburgh’s game against Cincinnati is broadcast on KSL 5 TV.

About Eric Rowe

Before his time in the NFL, Rowe was a standout player at the University of Utah from 2011-14.

During his college career, the Spring, Texas native recorded 253 total tackles, 153 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 37 pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries in 45 games.

Rowe was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending his rookie campaign with the Eagles, Rowe was traded by Philadelphia to the New England Patriots in 2016.

Rowe played for the Patriots from 2016-18. While in New England, Rowe helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowl championships.

In 2019, the safety signed a one-year deal to join the Dolphins. A year later, Rowe signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Miami.

Last season, Rowe recorded 56 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 14 games.

During his NFL career, Rowe has totaled 384 total tackles, 274 solo tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, one touchdown, and 41 pass breakups in 101 regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Steelers DB Eric Rowe Snags Sixth INT After Promotion From Practice Squad