Utah State Football Breaks Scoring Drought In Fourth Quarter

Dec 23, 2023, 5:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOISE, Idaho – After going scoreless in the second and third quarters, Utah State football finally got back in the end zone with five minutes left.

QB McCae Hillstead found Terrell Vaughn on the goal line for six.

USU followed the score with a two-point conversion to make the score 45-22.

Jalen Royals tacked on two in the back corner of the end zone.

Following the score, Utah State lined up for an onside kick and came away with it.

Unfortunately, USU couldn’t move the chains and gave the ball right back to GSU.

The Aggies played well in the opening quarter.

Royals and Davon Booth both scored and Utah State trailed 21-14 going into the second.

The Utah State offense went cold and Georgia State took advantage.

The Panthers added a touchdown in each of the final three quarters.

Georgia State cruised to a 45-22 win in the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Led by seventh-year head coach Shawn Elliott, the Panthers look to overcome the loss of over 2,000 yards of offense and 20 TDs without Carroll and Lewis. They will have to do it with a left tackle making his second career start, a redshirt freshman center making his first career start, and a sophomore taking over at one of the guard positions.

It’s an unenviable position but not one that Elliott is shying away from.

“Some people think it’s a bowl game, we’re just going to a bowl game. These guys are fixing to step in, some of them their first start a, lot of them their first start. They are so fired up about it… I guarantee they’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to play their butts off.”

The Panthers averaged 25.8 points while allowing 30.8 points per game this season. During its five-game losing streak, the defense gave up 41.8 points per game.

GSU QB Darren Grainger enters as the program leader in total offense and passing touchdowns while sitting second in passing yards and fourth in rushing yards. He will be making his 36th career start in the FIPB.

