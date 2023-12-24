Spanish Fork police looking for man involved in domestic violence situation

SPANISH FORK — Police in Spanish Fork say they are looking for a 30-year-old male following a domestic violence situation Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:18 p.m. in the area of 1700 East Canyon Road.

The release states that an argument between the male and his 64-year-old father had broke out. During the argument, police say the father struck his son with a broom. The son then retaliated by stabbing his father several times in the face and the back.

The father was taken to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment of his injuries. The son fled the scene.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.