On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

More than1,000 Utah families in need given Christmas dinner and gifts

Dec 23, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

Nine hundred turkeys were given out by Crossroads Urban Center for families to have Christmas dinne...

Nine hundred turkeys were given out by Crossroads Urban Center for families to have Christmas dinner. The last turkey was handed out around around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. (Kaigan Bigler, KSL.com)

(Kaigan Bigler, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KAIGAN MEARS BIGLER


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Cars lined up around the block on Lincoln Avenue in Salt Lake City on Saturday as volunteers handed out 900 turkeys to families in need, and the Ogden Rescue Mission fed hundreds of homeless people at a lunch banquet.

Crossroads Urban Center

Crossroads Urban Center has been providing Christmas dinners in partnership with Rowland Hall, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school, for decades. This holiday season saw the most dinner kits they’ve ever handed out.

The turkeys are left over from the center’s Thanksgiving food giveaway, then combined with meal donations from the Utah Food Bank and Harmon’s grocery store and produce purchased by Crossroads.

The dinners contain turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, potatoes and produce, according to Rowland Hall director of ethical education Ryan Hoglund.

Crossroads community involvement director Erika Gee said, “(It’s) to make a meal so people have something to enjoy with their Christmas. … Holidays are already a stressful time. If you don’t really have the funds or the means to be able to celebrate, we just want to take that burden off of people.”

A good reminder

The drive opened at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and though it was slated to go until 2 p.m., all 900 turkeys were gone by 11:30 a.m.

“It’s just a good reminder of the season of just how great the need is in the community, and just how important it is to support your local food pantries and food bank,” Hoglund said. He added that volunteers bring hygiene kits to give away with the dinners.

“In a season where a holiday sometimes feels like it’s gone a little to the material side, (it’s) a reminder (that) it’s about building community, it’s about coming together and being each other’s keeper,” Hoglund said.

One volunteer, Patsy Simons, has been volunteering at the annual Christmas food giveaway for 10 years. She said she does it because of the smiles on the faces of those receiving the food.

For those unable to get a Christmas dinner kit or turkey from the giveaway, Hoglund and Gee both encouraged those in need to visit Crossroads Urban Center and the Utah Food Bank.

Ogden Rescue Mission

The Ogden Rescue Mission is in its fifth year of holding holiday banquets for the homeless, serving over 400 meals for lunch on Saturday with more to hand out for dinner later in the evening.

On Friday night, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake held a banquet that handed out about 1,113 meals, feeding visitors to the Rescue Mission as well as members of homeless camps where volunteers brought food.

“The holiday season, and especially Christmas, is very difficult for the homeless community. … With us hosting these Christmas banquets, we’re trying to demonstrate that we care about … our homeless friends, … that we want them to celebrate Christmas, that they’re human beings, that they have dignity, and that instills hope in them,” Rescue Mission of Salt Lake executive director Chris Croswhite said.

Croswhite said a lot of the help they offer at Christmastime is to give hope to the homeless community, including parents and children — providing over 150 children with Christmas gifts between Wednesday and Friday.

Along with food, the banquet also offered anyone attending options for free warm clothing and coats.

For anyone who wants to help the homeless, both Rescue Missions offer “Help cards” that can be ordered through their website that can be handed out to those who appear to be in need or are panhandling. The cards direct those needing help to seek out the Ogden or Salt Lake Rescue Mission.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person transported by helicopter following crash on US Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was transported by helicopter following a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

58 minutes ago

Spanish Fork Police say a 30-year-old man stabbed his father several times in the face and back in ...

Mark Jones

Spanish Fork police looking for man involved in domestic violence situation

Police in Spanish Fork say they are looking for a 30-year-old male following a domestic violence situation Saturday afternoon.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Luke Seaver

One killed, another injured in Payson domestic violence incident, police say

One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a domestic violence incident in Payson just before midnight Friday.

7 hours ago

Union Station in Ogden, pictured Friday, is the focus of a major upgrade initiative. Plans also cal...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Ogden fine-tuning redevelopment plans for Union Station and the 30 or so acres around it

Ogden city leaders and UTA move forward with plans to upgrade Union Station and redevelop the 30 or so acres around it.

7 hours ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Luke Seaver

Salt Lake police seize drugs and “supply of weapons” at downtown apartment Friday

The Salt Lake City Police Department seized “a gun, several axes, swords, knives, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia” shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

11 hours ago

Piles of gift cards that could have been tampered with....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police warn of gift card scams victimizing holiday shoppers

Police are warning of a huge scam that holiday shoppers are falling victim to and potentially passing on the problem to the people they’re buying gifts for.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

More than1,000 Utah families in need given Christmas dinner and gifts