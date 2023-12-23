Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim With Jam During Jazz-Raptors Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen threw down a driving slam dunk for the second time during the first half of Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Lauri Markkanen catches fire in Canada

The Raptors hosted the Jazz at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, December 23.

RELATED: Jazz Notes Grades: Can Utah Build Off Of Holiday Momentum?

With 8:57 left in the second quarter, Markkanen drove to the hoop and threw down a massive jam after an assist from Kris Dunn. Markkanen’s dunk trimmed Toronto’s lead to 46-39.

During his first 15 minutes on the hardwood, Markkanen scored a team-high 16 points on 6-11 field goals. He added three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

RELATED: Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Powerful Dunk Against Raptors

This season, the Arizona product is averaging 23.3 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He’s also averaging 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Toronto is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Raptors

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is expected to return to the lineup as they travel to face the Raptors on Saturday night.

Clarkson has missed the team’s last six games with a hamstring strain.

The Jazz were 4-2 in Clarkson’s absence.

Jazz Playing Best Basketball Of Season

The Jazz will look to earn their first two-game road winning streak of the season when they face the Raptors.

At just 3-13 on the road the Jazz have been one of the NBA’s worst teams away from home, but will look to continue their recent hot streak having won four of their last six outings.

The Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons on Thursday despite missing Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Markkanen and Clarkson will return to the lineup against the Raptors, while George and Horton-Tucker remain out.

Raptors Host Jazz On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Raptors will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Jazz before heading out on an extended road trip. Toronto fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111 despite a 31-point outing from Pascal Siakam.

After Saturday’s contest, the Raptors will play their next 10 games in 10 different cities including only one stop at home.

Toronto has lost seven of its last nine games and has the seventh-worst net rating in the NBA during the stretch.

The Raptors are the fourth-worst three-point shooting team this season connecting on just 33.7 percent of their attempts.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland