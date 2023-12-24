One person transported by helicopter following crash on US Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

SPANISH FORK — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was transported by helicopter following a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred on US Highway 6 near milepost 210 in the area of Soldier Summit.

The UHP says one person was trapped in a vehicle that had caught on fire. However, the individual was able to be freed and the fire was put out.

First responders were on scene treating other victims. The extend of their injuries was not provided.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.