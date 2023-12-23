Dunn, Markkanen Connect For Alley-Oop Dunk During Jazz-Raptors Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen opened the fourth quarter with a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Kris Dunn during Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Dunn finds Markkanen for alley-oop dunk

The Raptors hosted the Jazz at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, December 23.

With 11:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, Dunn lobbed a pass toward the hoop as Markkanen jumped into the air. The Finnish forward collected the ball and threw it down for a slam dunk.

The Dunn-Markkanen connection trimmed Toronto’s lead to 98-87.

Midway through the quarter, Markkanen had a team-high 25 points on 10-19 shooting. He also had nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Dunn added eight points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and a block.

Dunn is recording 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 14.9 minutes per contest in the 2023-24 campaign.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.3 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting. He’s also averaging 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Toronto is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Raptors

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is expected to return to the lineup as they travel to face the Raptors on Saturday night.

Clarkson has missed the team’s last six games with a hamstring strain.

The Jazz were 4-2 in Clarkson’s absence.

Jazz Playing Best Basketball Of Season

The Jazz will look to earn their first two-game road winning streak of the season when they face the Raptors.

At just 3-13 on the road the Jazz have been one of the NBA’s worst teams away from home, but will look to continue their recent hot streak having won four of their last six outings.

The Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons on Thursday despite missing Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Markkanen and Clarkson will return to the lineup against the Raptors, while George and Horton-Tucker remain out.

Raptors Host Jazz On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Raptors will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Jazz before heading out on an extended road trip. Toronto fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111 despite a 31-point outing from Pascal Siakam.

After Saturday’s contest, the Raptors will play their next 10 games in 10 different cities including only one stop at home.

Toronto has lost seven of its last nine games and has the seventh-worst net rating in the NBA during the stretch.

The Raptors are the fourth-worst three-point shooting team this season connecting on just 33.7 percent of their attempts.

