Blog: Jazz Stun Raptors With Come From Behind Win

Dec 23, 2023, 7:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz shocked the Toronto Raptors erasing a 13 point fourth quarter deficit to earn a 126-119 win on the road.

Jordan Clarkson returned to the Jazz lineup after missing six games and scored 30 points, matching Lauri Markkanen’s team-high.

The Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes who scored 32.

First Quarter

The Raptors jumped out to a quick start taking a 15-10 lead as the Jazz struggled to defend the rim for the second consecutive outing.

Scottie Barnes shot 7-11 in the first quarter including 3-4 from three to score 11 points to lead all scorers.

Lauri Markkanen scored 10 for the Jazz while Jordan Clarkson added seven points on an efficient 3-4 shooting in his return from a six-game absence.

After one the Jazz trailed the Raptors 34-31.

 Second Quarter

The Raptors continued their hot shooting knocking down seven of their first 15 attempts from downtown.

The Jazz kept the game close through the first six minutes of the quarter, but the Raptors defense clamped down forcing bad shots leading to easy baskets in transition.

The Raptors won the second quarter 37-24 closing the half on a 23-13 run.

At the break the Jazz trailed Toronto 71-55.

Third Quarter

The Jazz didn’t let the Raptors run away with the game in the second half as they hovered around a 10-point deficit for most of the third quarter.

The Raptors continued their hot shooting, but did most of their damage inside the arc which allowed the Jazz to stay close.

The Jazz won the third quarter 30-27 after holding Toronto to just two made threes in the period.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Raptors 98-85.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to trim the Raptors lead to three with nine minutes left to play.

The run extended to 19-6 as the Jazz tied the game at 104 with 6:44 left in regulation.

The Raptors allowed the Jazz to open the quarter on a 31-8 to build a 12-point lead with five minutes left to play.

The Jazz downed Toronto 126-119.

